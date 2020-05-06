Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Visa Nium BRI Bank

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Visa and Bank BRI invest in Nium

Visa and Bank BRI invest in Nium

Visa and BRI Ventures, the corporate venture arm of Bank BRI of Indonesia, have invested an undisclosed amount in cross-border money transfer operator Nium.

The new funding closes a Series C round of $45 million started in 2018 with a $20 million capital raise from MDI Ventures, the VC arm of Indonesia’s Telkom, and Beacon Venture Capital, the VC arm of Thailand’s Kasikornbank.

Formerly known as InstaRem before a rebranding exercise last year, the firm says it will direct the cash towards product development and tuck-in acquisitions in markets like Europe, India, UK and US.

Prajit Nanu, CEO and co-founder of Nium, says: “We are interested in tech infrastructure players with capabilities in issuance, local payment rails etcetera, which complement our own and can help us ship faster in markets we are bullish on.”

A former graduate of the the Visa Fintech Fast Track program in Asia Pacific, the latest raise follows the addition of Japan and Indonesia to the ten licenced markets in which the firm operates.

Related Companies

Visa Nium BRI Bank

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Capitalising on Agility to Win the Digital Banking Competition, [Webinar] Capitalising on[Webinar] Capitalising on Agility to Win the Digital Banking Competition

Trending Stories

Related News
InstaRem bags $20 million of $45 million Series C round
/payments

InstaRem bags $20 million of $45 million Series C round

InstaReM and BeeTech open payment corridor on RippleNet

InstaReM and BeeTech open payment corridor on RippleNet

Singaporean EFT startup picks fintech-friendly Lithuania as European base

29 Sep 2017

Trending

  1. Covid-19: Barclays CEO signals end of the skyscraper and rebirth of the branch

  2. Revolut launches licenced bank in Lithuania

  3. Data Science And Machine Learning. With Java?

  4. ECB steps in over Swift’s ISO 20022 migration delay

  5. FCA extends SCA deadline by a further six months

Research
See all papers »
A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments