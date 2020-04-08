Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Visa Neat

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Payments Wholesale banking

Keywords

Cards Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Visa joins $11 million round in Hong Kong fintech Neat

Visa joins $11 million round in Hong Kong fintech Neat

Neat, a Hong Kong-based fintech offering multicurrency accounts to SMEs and startups, has raised $11 million in a funding round supported by Pacific Century Group, MassMutual Ventures Southeast Asia, and new commercial partner Visa.

With a global count of 500M+ startups and other SMEs, funds from this round will be used to further Neat’s international expansion.

After opening an office in Shenzhen in 2019 targeting Chinese exporters, Neat has just opened a new office in London and is set to kick off local operations in Western Europe to also serve the other side of the market: European entrepreneurs trading with China.

Visa's participation in the raise comes as Neat begins issuing corporate expense cards to SMEs for online and offline shopping and ATM withdrawals.

“Our goal is to offer a truly global solution for businesses that trade across borders, regardless of their size or how long they’ve been in the market. Corporate credit cards, for example, can be incredibly difficult for young businesses to get,” says David Rosa, CEO and co-founder of Neat. “We’re excited to partner with Visa, one of the leaders in digital payments, to offer a product that hasn’t always been accessible to young SMEs.”

He says Neat's ultimate goal beyond cross-border money movement, is to provide small businesses with a wide-range of tools in payroll, accounting and supply chain logisitics to remove the friction from trading overseas.

“We believe in making frictionless cross-border trade a reality for ambitious businesses around the world. This capital injection is going to power our growth in enabling young SMEs to operate smoothly between Europe and Asia,” says Rosa. “The success of this round has been a clear endorsement that we’re headed in the right direction.”

Related Companies

Visa Neat

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Payments Wholesale banking

Keywords

Cards Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] How to modernise card payments in an era of digital competition

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change, [New Paper] The Ir[New Paper] The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change

Trending Stories

Related News
Hong Kong's Neat scores $3 million in fresh funding
/startups

Hong Kong's Neat scores $3 million in fresh funding

Hong Kong digital bank Neat scores $2m funding boost

Hong Kong digital bank Neat scores $2m funding boost

Hong Kong to get new mobile bank

21 Mar 2016

Featured Job
All Jobs »
/new york, ny - usa

Sales Director, North America - Collateral Management Solutions (New York, covering North America)

Competitive

16 Mar

Find your next role:

Trending

  1. Nationwide to close down branches and disconnect call centres over weekends

  2. SWIFT’s major announcement slips under the radar

  3. Lloyds Banking Group opens dedicated call line for vulnerable customers and NHS staff

  4. Payments revenue to enter negative territory

  5. Rush to digitisation will see fintech sector flourish post-Covid-19

Research
See all papers »
How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?