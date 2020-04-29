Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Monzo Starling Bank Revolut

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Covid-19

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Covid-19 hits challenger banks as app downloads slide

Covid-19 hits challenger banks as app downloads slide

Leading challenger banks in the UK have witnessed a significant drop in the number of new app downloads in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, according to data compiled by Finbold.

The figures indicate that on average, the challenger banks’ app downloads slipped by 23.38% by the end of March 2020 compared to February this year.

Among the leading impacted challengers is Monzo whose app downloads declined by -36.12%. Last month the bank only registered 148,608 downloads, a drop from February’s 232,639. During a similar period last year, the bank was on a growth trajectory in terms of app downloads recording a percentage increase of 27.68% between February (123,317) and March (157,463) 2019.

Revolut also saw a slump of -18.16% in downloads. In March 2020, the platform had 95,461 downloads, compared to 116,648 registered a month earlier. Just like Monzo, Revolut was on a growth path during a similar period last year. In March 2019, the neobank attracted 73,016 downloads, representing a growth of 13.19% from 64,504 new downloads in February last year.

Both Revolut and Monzo were forced to refute rumours circulating on social media in March that they were in danger of imminent financial collapse, as attention focused on the financial health of loss-making fintech firms. Both banks are well capitalised having recently raised monster funding rounds.

Speculation about the staying power of the challenger bank sector followed a report by Rosenblatt Securities which forecast that the Covid-19 effect would have a devastating impact on fintech valuations. The analyst note estimated that a protracted downturn could wipe $76 billion of Unicorn market value and spur a wave of M&A activity in the sector. Marketplace lenders, digital wealth management firms and challenger banks would all be in the firing lines the report stated.

Revolut and Monzo are not the only banks feeling the pain. Starling Bank is also down by -20.03%, having registered 80,523 downloads in March 2020. A month earlier the bank’s downloads stood at 100,704. Generally, the bank was emulating peers by witnessing an increase in the number of users a year earlier. Between February and March last year, the bank’s new downloads grew by 11.36%.

Related Companies

Monzo Starling Bank Revolut

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Covid-19

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] How to modernise card payments in an era of digital competition

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change, [New Paper] The Ir[New Paper] The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change

Trending Stories

Related News
Covid-19: fintech funding already contracting - Forrester
/retail

Covid-19: fintech funding already contracting - Forrester

Fitch warns Covid-19 payment holidays to hit non-bank lenders' liquidity
/retail

Fitch warns Covid-19 payment holidays to hit non-bank lenders' liquidity

Lending startups vulnerable to Covid-19 slowdown - report

22 Apr

Rush to digitisation will see fintech sector flourish post-Covid-19

02 Apr

Monzo and Starling furlough some employees

31 Mar

Revolut and Monzo refute rumours of imminent collapse; Revolut launches in US

24 Mar

Covid-19 will reset fintech market valuations; spur M&A

23 Mar

Trending

  1. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery: Natwest copies Starling with carers card

  2. Central banks urged to create digital alternative to cash

  3. NatWest appoints Jen Tippen as chief transformation officer

  4. Italian banks go live on Spunta Banca DLT platform

  5. HSBC puts job cuts on hold

Research
See all papers »
How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?