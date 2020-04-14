Covid-19: Swift cancels Sibos

Swift has cancelled the Sibos physical event, which was to have taken place in Boston in early October, because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a brief statement, Swift says it is looking into putting out some "world-class industry thought leadership content digitally" the week that the conference had been slated to occur.



Says Swift: "We reached this decision after extensive consultation with the community and in the interest, first and foremost, of protecting the safety and wellbeing of our customers, partners and staff."



Sibos is the biggest fintech conference victim of coronavirus so far. Money20/20 has pushed back its Europe conference in Amsterdam to September while EBADay, run by Finextra and the Euro Banking Association, is now set for late November.



Meanwhile, Sibos will return in October 2021 in Singapore.