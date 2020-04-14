Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Swift

Lead Channel

Covid-19

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Covid-19: Swift cancels Sibos

Covid-19: Swift cancels Sibos

Swift has cancelled the Sibos physical event, which was to have taken place in Boston in early October, because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a brief statement, Swift says it is looking into putting out some "world-class industry thought leadership content digitally" the week that the conference had been slated to occur.

Says Swift: "We reached this decision after extensive consultation with the community and in the interest, first and foremost, of protecting the safety and wellbeing of our customers, partners and staff."

Sibos is the biggest fintech conference victim of coronavirus so far. Money20/20 has pushed back its Europe conference in Amsterdam to September while EBADay, run by Finextra and the Euro Banking Association, is now set for late November.

Meanwhile, Sibos will return in October 2021 in Singapore.

Related Companies

Swift

Lead Channel

Covid-19

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] How merchants can turn the challenge of SCA into a business boost - Register Now.

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Swift

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments, [New Paper] Underpinning Innovation wit[New Paper] Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Trending Stories

Related News
Fintech conferences: dates for 2020
/payments

Fintech conferences: dates for 2020

FIA cans Boca Raton conference over Coronavirus fears

FIA cans Boca Raton conference over Coronavirus fears

Featured Job
All Jobs »
/new york, ny - usa

Head of Region (Sales), North America - Payment & Financial Crime Solutions (New York, covering North America)

Competitive

16 Mar

Find your next role:

Trending

  1. Starling Bank to issue spare debit card for trusted shoppers

  2. Revolut backs cryptocurrency as safe haven amidst Coronavirus crisis

  3. RBC, Scotiabank introduce online enrollment for emergency business loans

  4. Uber Eats partners with Mastercard to commit an additional 40,000 meals for NHS staff

  5. Visa invests in Railsbank

Research
See all papers »
How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?