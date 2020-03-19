Fintech conferences: dates for 2020

Coronavirus is sweeping many aspects of normal business life aside. Not the most important by any means but one of relevance to our own community of banking and fintech professionals is the schedule of global conferences.
Mobile World Congress in Barcelona was the first to bear the brunt of the Coronavirus epidemic, bowing to the inevitable as multiple big ticket sponsors pulled out. This was swiftly followed by the Futures Industry Association, which cancelled its flagship conference in Boca Raton, Florida, as some of the largest US banks imposed travel bans on staff.
The closure of borders across the world in the intervening period has decimated the Spring conference season, with many events being pushed back to Autumn, including our own EBAday
meeting in the Hauge.
Currently, this is what 2020 looks like:
Money2020 Europe - Amsterdam | 16-18 June 2020 (Under review)
Money2020 Asia - Singapore | 25-27 August 2020
Eurofinance - Barcelona | 23-25 September 2020
Sibos 2020 - Boston | 5-8 October 2020
Temenos Community Forum - Dublin | 20-22 October 2020
Money2020 USA - Las Vegas | 25-28 October 2020
Hongkong Fintech Festival - Hongkong | 2-6 November 2020
Singapore Fintech Festival - Singapore | 9-13 November 2020
EBADay - The Hague | 25-26 November 2020
Still TBC:
The Financial Brand Forum - Las Vegas | new dates TBC
Moved out to 2021:
Innovate Finance Global Summit - London | 19-20 April 2021
Doubtless more will change. We’ll keep you updated.