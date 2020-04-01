CaixaBank helps Covid-19-hit retailers sell over social media

Spain's CaixaBank has moved to help retailers hit by the Covid-19 pandemic through the launch of technology that enables them to sell over social networks and messaging applications.

As small businesses are forced to shut their physical doors during the crisis, many are scrambling to get online operation up and running.



To help them make sales, CaixaBank has rolled out Social Commerce, which lets retailers manage online purchases directly from their profiles on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp, Telegram and other networks.



Customers receive the offers via the business' social profile and messaging applications, and, if they like the product, they can buy it through a link that takes them directly to the payment instructions.



The retailer receives the information on the sale that it has just made, and it can then start to manage the shipment of the order.



CaixaBank has also rolled out a service called PayGold, which lets firms receive payments online, by email or text message, without the need for a website.



Meanwhile, the Spanish lender is offering discounts on POS terminal fees to firms hit by the lockdown and has put together a financing package to help SMEs and the self-employed.

