Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Thyngs

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Covid-19

Keywords

Eftpos
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Thyngs unveils tool to ramp remote fundraising for charities

Thyngs unveils tool to ramp remote fundraising for charities

With charities facing a multi-billion pound Covid-19 shaped fundraising black hole, payments outfit Thyngs has teamed up with the Charities Trust on a new way to help the sector raise money from people stuck at home.

According to sector estimates, UK charities could lose more than £4 billion over the next three months, with some collapsing under the weight of the Covid-19 pandemic and its effect on fundraising.

To help tackle this, Thyngs and the Charities Trust have combined on a free tool that businesses and other fundraisers can sign up to to raise funds for charities of their choice.

Participants receive a pack of interactive images with QR codes and NFC capabilities that can be applied to products, packaging, magazines and signage, creating branded donation points. Consumers scan or tap the image with their phone to find out more about the cause and then, if they choose to, donate via Apple Pay, Google Pay or card.

Charities Trust will then use its existing service and network to distribute funds and claim Gift Aid on behalf of the charities.

Euan Imrie, COO, Charities Trust, says: "At a time when all charities are facing unparalleled challenges to keep funds flowing in to maintain their charitable activities, we are pleased to be working alongside Thyngs, making the best use of current payment/donation technology to provide whatever assistance we can."

Related Companies

Thyngs

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Covid-19

Keywords

Eftpos
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies, [New I[New Impact Study] Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies

Trending Stories

Featured Job
All Jobs »
/new york, ny - usa

Head of Region (Sales), North America - Payment & Financial Crime Solutions (New York, covering North America)

Competitive

16 Mar

Find your next role:

Trending

  1. Microsoft partners Plaid to turn Excel into a fintech app

  2. Covid-19 set to delay HSBC restructuring

  3. Monzo and Starling furlough some employees

  4. Revolut research: 42% of SMEs are looking to change banks in the next 12 months

  5. Digital Dollar Project names advisory group

Research
See all papers »
Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change

The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change