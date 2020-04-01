Thyngs unveils tool to ramp remote fundraising for charities

With charities facing a multi-billion pound Covid-19 shaped fundraising black hole, payments outfit Thyngs has teamed up with the Charities Trust on a new way to help the sector raise money from people stuck at home.

According to sector estimates, UK charities could lose more than £4 billion over the next three months, with some collapsing under the weight of the Covid-19 pandemic and its effect on fundraising.



To help tackle this, Thyngs and the Charities Trust have combined on a free tool that businesses and other fundraisers can sign up to to raise funds for charities of their choice.



Participants receive a pack of interactive images with QR codes and NFC capabilities that can be applied to products, packaging, magazines and signage, creating branded donation points. Consumers scan or tap the image with their phone to find out more about the cause and then, if they choose to, donate via Apple Pay, Google Pay or card.



Charities Trust will then use its existing service and network to distribute funds and claim Gift Aid on behalf of the charities.



Euan Imrie, COO, Charities Trust, says: "At a time when all charities are facing unparalleled challenges to keep funds flowing in to maintain their charitable activities, we are pleased to be working alongside Thyngs, making the best use of current payment/donation technology to provide whatever assistance we can."

