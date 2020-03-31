Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
Poland rolls out digital signature service

As the country goes into a Covid-19 lockdown, Poland’s national payments processor, KIR, has teamed up with Cryptomathic to let citizens sign documents remotely.

The eIDAS-certified remote qualified e-signature service (QES) enables both individuals and companies in Poland to provide non-repudiable, legally binding digital consent in both financial and public services.

The new trust service uses digital certificates issued by KIR’s certification centre, which has been used for transaction authentication for decades. Cryptomathic is providing its e-signature technology, Signer, which enables KIR to provide a consistent and centralised signing experience.

Elzbieta Włodarczyk, director, digital signature business line, KIR, says: “Given the current conditions, we need to be taking every opportunity to create a secure, cashless and paperless world, one that appropriately supports our citizens during prolonged periods of social distancing.”

