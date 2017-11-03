DBS takes the wraps off API platform

Singapore's DBS Bank claims to have launched the largest bank API developer platform in the world.

With 155 APIs at launch across more than 20 categories such as funds transfers, rewards, mobile and real-time payments, the platform has already been deployed by more than 50 companies including household names such as AIG, McDonald’s, MSIG, PropertyGuru, as well as start-ups like Activpass, FoodPanda, Homage, and soCash.



Shee Tse Koon, DBS group head of strategy and planning, and head of ecosystems, says: “The digital momentum that we see today is just the tip of the iceberg. By creating ecosystem partnerships - collaborating, creating and innovating together with partners - we believe that we can provide the best products, solutions and experiences.”



Having already road-tested the site with early adopters, DBS is taking the wraps off the platform for other interested third parties, who are invited to register their interest at www.dbs.com/dbsdevelopers where they will be given tools to play around with anonymised customer data and try out new services in a safe sandbox environment.