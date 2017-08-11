Login | Sign up |Help
03 October 2017
DBS Bank launches online car selling marketplace

Singapore's DBS Bank is taking advantage of new regulatory freedoms to launch an online marketplace for people to buy and sell cars.

Working with established players sgCarMart and Carro, the bank has already put up 3500 direct-owner car listings on DBS Car Marketplace.

Sellers get free listings on sgCarMart and Carro until October, but it is buyers which DBS is most interested in, with the bank offering low interest rates on car loans until the end of the month.

An on-site car budget calculator provides the estimated loan amount the buyer is eligible for, and then serves them a list of cars based on their budget. If they find a car they are interested in, they can arrange for a test drive online with the seller directly. Finally, both buyers and sellers get free paperwork services for the car ownership transfer.

The marketplace has been in pilot mode since the end of last year but is now launching properly thanks to a recent move by Singapore to change its regulations to make it easier for banks to move into non-financial but complementary business areas such as e-commerce.

Jeremy Soo, head, consumer banking, DBS, says: "DBS Car Marketplace exemplifies how we are reimagining banking, using digital technology and innovation to extend our reach.

"Our insights indicate that consumers increasingly value transparency and simplicity, particularly in large purchases such as cars. We’ve therefore designed the marketplace so buyers and sellers are seamlessly guided throughout their purchase or sales journey - from start till completion - and provided relevant financial and product information."
Hitesh Thakkar
Hitesh Thakkar - FIS Payments Software and Services India - India | 11 August, 2017, 14:34

DBS has setup good case for Digitalization of it's business.

Hector Gonzalez
Hector Gonzalez - Avaloq - Edinburgh | 14 August, 2017, 20:49

Interesting move, I think we are going to see this pattern more often. Where banks want to go beyond selling financial products and start fulfilling end-to-end customer journeys.

You want a Loan because you want to buy a car, you want a mortgage because you want to buy a house, etc...

Hitesh Thakkar
Hitesh Thakkar - FIS Payments Software and Services India - India | 15 August, 2017, 10:03

@Agree Hector. Traditional banks have also started adopting FinTech startup models either on collobrative mode or backward integration.

I have seen bankers being keen to understand new models, new products which can augment it's existing landscape of IT applications to enable new revenue business.

Ketharaman Swaminathan
Ketharaman Swaminathan - GTM360 Marketing Solutions - Pune | 15 August, 2017, 19:00

Car retailing is a very different business compared to banking. I'm keen on seeing where this goes. 

