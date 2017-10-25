 
Login | Sign up |Help
25 October 2017
visit www.response.ncr.com
» View all news Next story »

Hong Kong and Singapore joins forces on blockchain trade finance platform

1 hour ago  |  1119 views  |  0 Man Pointing on world map

Hong Kong and Singapore have dumped decades-old rivalry for trade flows in South East Asia and signed a fintech co-operation deal to foster the development of innovative financial technology across the region, beginning with a cross-border linkage of DLT-based trade finance platforms.

Announced at a Fintech Day organised by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), the two countries have committed to work on a strategic project on trade finance cross-border infrastructure, based on distributed ledger technology, as their first collaborative initiative.

The initiative comes as seven banks in Hong Kong have decided to commercialise an HKMA-led, DLT-based, trade finance proof-of-concept into a production system named Hong Kong Trade Finance Platform (HKTFP) to digitise and share trade documents, automate processes and reduce risks and fraud. Under the agreement with the Monetary Authority of Singapore, this will be linked with a similar platform under construction in Singapore.

Hong Kong's central bank chief Norman Chan says: “Technology is a game changer for the future of banking and payment services. It will differentiate winners from losers. I am very pleased to say that Hong Kong has made important progress in cross-border collaboration and the research on DLT applications. The collaborative efforts and enhanced research and talent development are the essential building blocks to facilitate financial innovation."

Ravi Menon, MAS MD, adds: “This is one of our more significant fintech co-operation agreements, given the extensive financial and trade linkages between Singapore and Hong Kong. We are especially pleased that we have a live project to enhance the trade finance corridor between the two financial centres.”

Other initiatives previewed at HKMA's Fintech Day include plans by the central bank to develop working guidelines for banks engaging in blockchain technology, and the creation of a $7 million fintech award to recognise and reward outstanding startups.
ChannelsBLOCKCHAINTRANSACTION BANKINGSTART UPSWHOLESALE BANKING
KeywordsTRADE FINANCE

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Singapore consortium claims breakthrough in DLT payments project

Singapore consortium claims breakthrough in DLT payments project

06 October 2017  |  6200 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 13 linkedin
Singapore and Thailand look to link e-payment schemes

Singapore and Thailand look to link e-payment schemes

05 October 2017  |  6687 views  |  1 comments | 9 tweets | 9 linkedin
Hong Kong prepares for a new era of 'smart banking'

Hong Kong prepares for a new era of 'smart banking'

29 September 2017  |  8723 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 25 linkedin
Hong Kong and Dubai pledge fintech allegiance

Hong Kong and Dubai pledge fintech allegiance

29 August 2017  |  13086 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 6 linkedin
Hong Kong Exchange plans blockchain-based share market

Hong Kong Exchange plans blockchain-based share market

01 August 2017  |  17062 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 14 linkedin
Sydney set to challenge Singapore as global fintech hub

Sydney set to challenge Singapore as global fintech hub

01 August 2017  |  6414 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 4 linkedin
Hong Kong banks back fintech career accelerator scheme

Hong Kong banks back fintech career accelerator scheme

27 July 2017  |  8417 views  |  1 comments | 6 tweets | 5 linkedin
Singapore opens up on DLT trials

Singapore opens up on DLT trials

31 May 2017  |  9338 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 12 linkedin
MAS joins forces with World Bank's IFC to push Asian fintech innovation

MAS joins forces with World Bank's IFC to push Asian fintech innovation

24 May 2017  |  8308 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 8 linkedin
Hong Kong enters central bank digital currency fray

Hong Kong enters central bank digital currency fray

11 April 2017  |  7549 views  |  0 comments | 15 tweets | 15 linkedin
London and Singapore remain world's top fintech hubs

London and Singapore remain world's top fintech hubs

10 April 2017  |  15189 views  |  0 comments | 34 tweets | 30 linkedin
MAS to roll out national KYC utility for Singapore

MAS to roll out national KYC utility for Singapore

24 March 2017  |  20704 views  |  0 comments | 36 tweets | 54 linkedin
MAS to extend DLT trials to securities settlement and cross-border payments

MAS to extend DLT trials to securities settlement and cross-border payments

09 March 2017  |  8956 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 6 linkedin
Singapore and Abu Dhabi sign fintech co-operation agreement

Singapore and Abu Dhabi sign fintech co-operation agreement

08 March 2017  |  11785 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 10 linkedin
Hong Kong exchange ponders blockchain in settlement overhaul

Hong Kong exchange ponders blockchain in settlement overhaul

26 January 2017  |  10733 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 9 linkedin
Singapore opens new grant scheme to support fintech trials

Singapore opens new grant scheme to support fintech trials

18 November 2016  |  6415 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 5 linkedin
R3 partners Singapore's MAS for blockchain lab

R3 partners Singapore's MAS for blockchain lab

09 November 2016  |  7630 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 7 linkedin
Singapore and Switzerland forge fintech pact

Singapore and Switzerland forge fintech pact

13 September 2016  |  11300 views  |  0 comments | 25 tweets | 17 linkedin
HKMA to set up fintech sandbox and innovation hub

HKMA to set up fintech sandbox and innovation hub

06 September 2016  |  7890 views  |  0 comments | 15 tweets | 12 linkedin
Singapore proposes new regulatory framework to handle payments innovation

Singapore proposes new regulatory framework to handle payments innovation

25 August 2016  |  9165 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 13 linkedin
Hong Kong securities watchdog sets up fintech contact channel

Hong Kong securities watchdog sets up fintech contact channel

02 March 2016  |  5703 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 1 linkedin
HK Government goes all in on fintech

HK Government goes all in on fintech

25 February 2016  |  12555 views  |  1 comments | 36 tweets | 14 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Hong Kong Monetary Authority - all news
Monetary Authority of Singapore - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.fivedegrees.nl Register now

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Mastercard to roll out blockchain APIMastercard to roll out blockchain API
22176 views comments | 32 tweets | 45 linkedin
HSBC partners Bud for open banking trialHSBC partners Bud for open banking trial
16306 views comments | 24 tweets | 33 linkedin
Creating value through the smarter use of client dataCreating value through the smarter use of...
11362 views comments | 3 linkedin
Transaction banking in the Americas, the regional and global opportunitiesTransaction banking in the Americas, the r...
10341 views comments
How Asia is driving the digital economy and shifting the way business is doneHow Asia is driving the digital economy an...
9307 views comments | 1 tweets | 3 linkedin

Featured job

Sales Manager, Corporate Treasury Software (Singapore)

Competitive Package
Singapore

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter