 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Find out more
» View all news Next story »

Hong Kong enters central bank digital currency fray

5 hours ago  |  1209 views  |  0 Hong Kong

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has teamed up with local banks and the R3 consortium to explore the creation of a central bank digital currency.

Working with three note-issuing banks and the Hong Kong Interbank Clearing Limited, HKAM says that it is in the first phase of a project researching the feasibility of a central bank digital currency using distributed ledger technology.

The partners are investigating the use of such a currency in performing domestic inter-bank payments, inter-corporate payment in the wholesale market and delivery versus payment debt securities settlement.

The first phase of the work is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of this year, after which HKMA will look into taking the matter further.

The watchdog is already working on the use of distributed ledger technology for trade finance, carrying out a proof-of-concept with Bank of China, Bank of East Asia, Hang Seng Bank, HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank and Deloitte.
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGBLOCKCHAINWHOLESALE BANKINGPAYMENTS
KeywordsVIRTUAL CURRENCY

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

CAD-coin V Fedcoin: The future of central bank digital currencies

CAD-coin V Fedcoin: The future of central bank digital currencies

05 April 2017  |  4646 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 14 linkedin
Bank of Canada DLT experiment raises PFMI questions

Bank of Canada DLT experiment raises PFMI questions

13 February 2017  |  13048 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 10 linkedin
Chinese central bank tests digital currency system

Chinese central bank tests digital currency system

26 January 2017  |  10451 views  |  0 comments | 27 tweets | 24 linkedin
Central bank digital currency could boost GDP - BofE

Central bank digital currency could boost GDP - BofE

19 July 2016  |  6179 views  |  0 comments | 17 tweets | 11 linkedin
Fed researcher sets out vision for government cryptocurrency

Fed researcher sets out vision for government cryptocurrency

06 February 2015  |  19664 views  |  5 comments | 28 tweets | 20 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Hong Kong Monetary Authority - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10156 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8793 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8326 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8191 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6612 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter