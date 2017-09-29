Login | Sign up |Help
03 October 2017
visit www.avoka.com
» View all news Next story »

Hong Kong prepares for a new era of 'smart banking'

29 September 2017  |  6287 views  |  0 Hong Kong view

The governor of Hong Kong's central bank has spelled out a series of up-and-coming reforms - from the introduction of faster payments to open API standards - intended to prepare the territory for a revolution in retail banking services.

In a speech to a banking conference, Norman Chan, chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, hit back at suggestions that Hong Kong was running the risk of becoming a fintech backwater.

"I believe that in a couple of years’ time, there will be a high degree of convergence in the way in which banks and tech firms conduct their businesses and compete in the arena of finance," he said. "This means that the landscape of banking and finance will undergo a profound change during this process. So how does Hong Kong move from here to there and what role will the HKMA, as bank supervisor, play in preparing the banking sector for the change?"

Chan proceeded to outline seven new initiatives intended to propel the territory to the forefront of a "new era of smart banking".

In retail payments, the introduction of a new faster payments system in September 2018 will provide the necessary infrastructure for full person-to-person and person-to-business connectivity, he said, and will usher in a new spirit of competition between banks and non-bank competitors. In addition to FPS, the HKMA is also leading a working group on the development of a common QR code standard that would work across multiple payment schemes, and promote the roll-out of fully-fledged mobile commerce.

The HKMA is also currently consulting the banking industry to formulate a framework for the development of Open API.

"We aim to finalise our policy on Open API for the banking sector around the end of the year," Chan said. "We believe that the wide adoption of an Open API framework would promote collaboration between banks and tech firms, a crucial element for stimulating innovations and improved services for customers in Hong Kong."

Fintech firms wishing to enter the market will also be catered for, with a revamp of the territory's regulatory sandbox to enable direct participation without the need for a bank sponsor, and the establishment of a "Fintech Supervisory Chatroom" that would engage stakeholders at a much earlier stage of project development.

A streamlining of the regulatory rulebook is similarly on the agenda under an initiative dubbed "Banking Made Easy".

"We will set up a new task force within the HKMA and work with the banking industry to identify and, where appropriate, modify or streamline those regulatory requirements or processes that may hinder technological innovations," said Chan. "We will seek to clarify regulatory expectations, review our own guidance and rules to make them more user friendly, thereby facilitating innovations in products and services for better customer experience."

He cited remote onboarding of customers and account maintenance as two examples in which the use of new technology may lower operating costs and hinted at legislative change in anti-money laundering rules and the creation of a know-your-customer utility to ease the process.

"In addition to customer onboarding and account maintenance, Banking Made Easy would seek to facilitate the use of technology in the areas of online finance, online wealth management and robo advisers," he added.

"In conclusion, it is not a question of whether the tech firms will disrupt the banks or the banks can resist the intrusion of tech firms," Chan summarised. "It is a question of whether we make the best out of banking and technology by marrying the two."
ChannelsSTART UPSPAYMENTSRETAIL BANKINGMOBILE & ONLINEOPEN APISRISK & REGULATION

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Ant Financial and CK Hutchison form mobile wallet JV

Ant Financial and CK Hutchison form mobile wallet JV

27 September 2017  |  3840 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 6 linkedin
Hong Kong and Dubai pledge fintech allegiance

Hong Kong and Dubai pledge fintech allegiance

29 August 2017  |  12882 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 5 linkedin
Hong Kong Exchange plans blockchain-based share market

Hong Kong Exchange plans blockchain-based share market

01 August 2017  |  16922 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 14 linkedin
Hong Kong banks back fintech career accelerator scheme

Hong Kong banks back fintech career accelerator scheme

27 July 2017  |  8273 views  |  1 comments | 6 tweets | 5 linkedin
Alipay moves into local currency payments in Hong Kong

Alipay moves into local currency payments in Hong Kong

24 May 2017  |  7384 views  |  0 comments | 14 tweets | 7 linkedin
Hong Kong enters central bank digital currency fray

Hong Kong enters central bank digital currency fray

11 April 2017  |  7462 views  |  0 comments | 15 tweets | 15 linkedin
Hong Kong exchange ponders blockchain in settlement overhaul

Hong Kong exchange ponders blockchain in settlement overhaul

26 January 2017  |  10654 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 9 linkedin
HSBC to stir up local rivalry with launch of P2P payments app in Hong Kong

HSBC to stir up local rivalry with launch of P2P payments app in Hong Kong

12 January 2017  |  8491 views  |  1 comments | 7 tweets | 7 linkedin
HKMA to set up fintech sandbox and innovation hub

HKMA to set up fintech sandbox and innovation hub

06 September 2016  |  7777 views  |  0 comments | 15 tweets | 12 linkedin
Hong Kong securities watchdog sets up fintech contact channel

Hong Kong securities watchdog sets up fintech contact channel

02 March 2016  |  5680 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 1 linkedin
HK Government goes all in on fintech

HK Government goes all in on fintech

25 February 2016  |  12501 views  |  1 comments | 36 tweets | 14 linkedin
Level39 and Nest open startup trade route between London and Hong Kong

Level39 and Nest open startup trade route between London and Hong Kong

28 January 2015  |  6047 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets
More news »

Related company news

Hong Kong Monetary Authority - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Register nowvisit www.sibos.comvisit www.ncr.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
HSBC moves into open bankingHSBC moves into open banking
27255 views 12 comments | 57 tweets | 112 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyBanking on machine learning
11416 views 1 | 15 tweets | 4 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyIBM: International Blockchain Model of the...
10611 views 1 | 24 tweets | 22 linkedin
New UK payment system operator names Paul Horlock chief execNew UK payment system operator names Paul...
8796 views comments | 13 tweets | 12 linkedin
PSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and social media platforms with bank detailsPSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and soci...
7861 views 10 comments | 32 tweets | 53 linkedin

Featured job

Senior Relationship Manager, Consulting Services (London)

Competitive base, commission, benefits
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter