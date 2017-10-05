 
Login | Sign up |Help
05 October 2017
visit www.response.ncr.com
» View all news Next story »

Singapore and Thailand look to link e-payment schemes

7 hours ago  |  2002 views  |  1 HSBC selfie pay

Thailand and Singapore have announced tentative plans to integrate their respective e-payment schemes in a bid to promote digital banking, according to a Bloomberg report.

The initiative, which would be a first in the Asean region, is also being driven by the aggressive expansion of China-based e-payment providers such as WeChat and AliPay which are becoming more prevalent in both Singapore and Thailand, threatening the prospects of their own respective national schemes, PayNow and PromptPay. 

“The Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Bank of Thailand are exploring the possibility of a link between the two networks," said Naphongthawat Phothikit, director of payment systems policy at the Bank of Thailand. Discussions are at a preliminary stage, he said, adding that any talk of a timeline would be premature.

Despite trailling the adoption rates in Europe, Asia has become a fertile market for e-payment providers as nations such as India and Indonesia and China look to discourage the use of cash in favour of mobile and electronic payment methods. 

Singapore and Thailand still lag some way behind these countries, although the launch of PayNow and PromptPay have helped boost adoption. Thailand has seen the use of mobile and digital payments increase by 140% between 2012 and 2016 and the introduction of PromptPay has seen 24 million people sign up, almost a third of its population, according to figures from the Bank of Thailand.

Growth has been more sluggish in Singapore with just half a million users registered to use the PayNow service, despite the country's ambitions to be a world-leading tech-based economy and its status as a leading fintech hub.

ChannelsTRANSACTION BANKINGRETAIL BANKINGMOBILE & ONLINEPAYMENTS
KeywordsE-COMMERCEEFTPOSELECTRONIC BILL PRESENTMENT AND PAYMENT

Comments: (1)

A Finextra member
A Finextra member | 05 October, 2017, 13:05

:-)

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Singapore to let banks move into e-commerce

Singapore to let banks move into e-commerce

28 June 2017  |  10709 views  |  2 comments | 19 tweets | 38 linkedin
Card networks bring standardised QR codes to Thailand

Card networks bring standardised QR codes to Thailand

11 May 2017  |  7452 views  |  3 comments | 6 tweets | 17 linkedin
London and Singapore remain world's top fintech hubs

London and Singapore remain world's top fintech hubs

10 April 2017  |  15003 views  |  0 comments | 34 tweets | 30 linkedin
Singapore proposes new regulatory framework to handle payments innovation

Singapore proposes new regulatory framework to handle payments innovation

25 August 2016  |  9100 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 13 linkedin
Singapore makes cashless payments push

Singapore makes cashless payments push

19 August 2016  |  12881 views  |  0 comments | 18 tweets | 20 linkedin
Singapore transit system to trial contactless bank card payments

Singapore transit system to trial contactless bank card payments

26 July 2016  |  7902 views  |  0 comments | 14 tweets | 10 linkedin
Thailand bids to reduce cash usage with PromptPay rollout

Thailand bids to reduce cash usage with PromptPay rollout

17 June 2016  |  8760 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 9 linkedin
Singapore ponders Paym-style payments platform

Singapore ponders Paym-style payments platform

06 April 2016  |  10811 views  |  4 comments | 9 tweets | 16 linkedin
Thailand signs instant mobile payments deal with VocaLink

Thailand signs instant mobile payments deal with VocaLink

12 October 2015  |  11620 views  |  0 comments | 14 tweets | 10 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Alipay - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.temenos.comvisit www.vasco.comvisit www.ncr.com

Who is commenting?

Bob Lyddon Bob Lyddon Commented on: UK's new payment syste...
A Finextra member Finextra Member Commented on: Monzo runs out of card...
Brian Costello Brian Costello Commented on: Canadian lenders issue...
A Finextra member Finextra Member Commented on: Singapore and Thailand...
A Finextra member David Poole Commented on: No More Pin Pads

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
hands typing furiouslyBanking on machine learning
12016 views 1 | 16 tweets | 5 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyIBM: International Blockchain Model of the...
11517 views 1 | 26 tweets | 27 linkedin
PSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and social media platforms with bank detailsPSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and soci...
9239 views 10 comments | 35 tweets | 59 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyCyber Security Regulations : Financial Ser...
8148 views 1 | 11 tweets | 3 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyThe Digital Age of Insurance: Big Data Get...
8129 views 0 | 5 tweets | 3 linkedin

Featured job

Product Manager, Banking & Corporate Payments (North America)

Competitive
New York, NY - USA (some flexibility on location)

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter