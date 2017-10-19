Login | Sign up |Help
19 October 2017
Register now
» View all news Next story »

London fintech buoyant despite Brexit shadow

2 hours ago  |  1287 views  |  1 london tower bridge

The office of the London Mayor is flying the flag for the UK capital's status as a post-Brexit fintech hotspot, reeling out a ream of favourable comparisons to other European destinations ahead of a trade mission to showcase local talent at the Money20/20 show in Las Vegas next week.

Data sourced from Pitch Book by the Mayor's promotional team at London & Partners shows that global investors continue to pump large sums of money into London fintech companies, with the research revealing that 2017 is set to be a record year for investment into both London and the UK’s fintech sectors.

Over $1 billion (£825m) has been poured into the UK’s financial technology companies since the beginning of the year, double the amount raised compared with the same period in 2016. The research also suggests that British companies are on course to raise more money in 2017 than the records set in 2015, with the data showing firms have already received more investment than the first three quarters of 2015.

The findings have been released to coincide with an upcoming trade mission of London financial technology companies to Money 20/20. Companies joining the delegation include foreign exchange banking app, Revolut, which recently raised $66m in Series B funding and AI based ID verification app Onfido which received $30m in funding in September this year. Other London fintech businesses on the trade mission include: Divido, Fluidly, Vega One, Fractal Labs, Monese, PixelPin, Smarkets, Starling Bank, Sthaler and Yoyo Wallet.

London’s Deputy Mayor for Business, Rajesh Agrawal, says that in the past five years London’s fintech sector has received more than five times the amount of investment than any other major European city, attracting more VC money than Paris, Frankfurt, Berlin and Amsterdam combined.

Pointing to figures that show London fintech companies attracting over £1 billion in venture capital funding since the EU referendum vote, Agrawal continues: “Clearly, Brexit poses major challenges - but London’s position as a global financial centre and world-class technology hub is built on strong foundations which cannot be replicated anywhere else: access to more software developers than Stockholm, Berlin and Dublin combined, Europe’s largest fintech accelerator Level 39, and the continent’s only truly global financial market."
ChannelsBREXITSTART UPSRETAIL BANKINGWHOLESALE BANKING

Comments: (1)

A Finextra member
A Finextra member | 19 October, 2017, 11:01

"Despite Brexit" or "Despite the Mayor"?

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Fintech investment rebounds in Q2

Fintech investment rebounds in Q2

12 October 2017  |  4939 views  |  0 comments | 14 tweets | 10 linkedin
UK fintech firms expect revenues to soar

UK fintech firms expect revenues to soar

07 September 2017  |  9698 views  |  1 comments | 17 tweets | 16 linkedin
France and Sweden's fintech ambitions get Brexit boost

France and Sweden's fintech ambitions get Brexit boost

30 August 2017  |  16780 views  |  0 comments | 17 tweets | 10 linkedin
Frankfurt predicts Brexit jobs boost at London's expense

Frankfurt predicts Brexit jobs boost at London's expense

25 August 2017  |  14180 views  |  1 comments | 10 tweets | 13 linkedin
FinTech50: London continues to dominate European scene

FinTech50: London continues to dominate European scene

07 June 2017  |  19497 views  |  0 comments | 28 tweets | 24 linkedin
Revolut founder hits back at Brexit scaremongers

Revolut founder hits back at Brexit scaremongers

20 April 2017  |  8880 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 6 linkedin
Chancellor and BofE governor bang the post-Brexit drum for UK fintech

Chancellor and BofE governor bang the post-Brexit drum for UK fintech

12 April 2017  |  8994 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 7 linkedin
Paris to build seven new skyscrapers to accommodate banks fleeing Britain

Paris to build seven new skyscrapers to accommodate banks fleeing Britain

22 February 2017  |  5918 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 12 linkedin
Investment in UK fintech drops by a third in 2016

Investment in UK fintech drops by a third in 2016

07 February 2017  |  9592 views  |  1 comments | 19 tweets | 14 linkedin
UK Government to host international fintech conference as Brexit shadow looms

UK Government to host international fintech conference as Brexit shadow looms

27 January 2017  |  16006 views  |  1 comments | 26 tweets | 17 linkedin
Accenture beats Brexit blues with largest-ever London startup programme

Accenture beats Brexit blues with largest-ever London startup programme

16 January 2017  |  17344 views  |  0 comments | 33 tweets | 20 linkedin
Brexit depression casts dark cloud over UK fintech investment

Brexit depression casts dark cloud over UK fintech investment

16 November 2016  |  8139 views  |  1 comments | 19 tweets | 11 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Register nowvisit www.innotribe.comvisit www.fivedegrees.nl

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Ripple looks to drive bank adoption with $300m XRP rebate programmeRipple looks to drive bank adoption with $...
15663 views comments | 12 tweets | 4 linkedin
Swift positive on blockchain, but big challenges remainSwift positive on blockchain, but big chal...
8826 views comments | 16 tweets | 22 linkedin
satelliteGates Foundation backs Ripple collaboratio...
7926 views comments | 13 tweets | 10 linkedin
IBM uses blockchain to improve cross-border payments processingIBM uses blockchain to improve cross-borde...
7061 views comments | 9 tweets | 17 linkedin
Santander InnoVentures leads $6m funding round for Mexico's ePesosSantander InnoVentures leads $6m funding r...
6189 views comments | 6 tweets | 3 linkedin

Featured job

Senior Sales, Enterprise Software (Nordics)

Competitive base + commission + benefits
Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway or Sweden

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter