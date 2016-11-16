 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit nextgenbanking.co.uk
» View all news Next story »

Brexit depression casts dark cloud over UK fintech investment

16 November 2016  |  6579 views  |  1 UK flag

The depressing Brexit effect on UK fintech investment is starkly illustrated in Q3 figures prepared for Innovate Finance which show a 26% drop in funding for British startups.

Overall global investment for financial technology increased by 27 % to $15.2 billion to Q3 2016 with 839 deals in total according to statistics compiled through Pitchbook, already surpassing the 2015 total of $14.9 billion.

While total global investment soared, UK VC investment for fintech firms decreased by 26% to Q3 2016 to $532 million and is approximately half of the total 2015 investment of $1.1 billion.

China outpaced the US for the first time in deal value while the US saw the highest deal volume with 10 of the top 20 global deals.

The UK attracted 76 deals this year, the highest volume outside the US at 457, and remained third place behind the US and China in terms of total investment, which valued $532 million. Of the top 20 global deals, only one company was from the UK - Starling Bank - which secured $101 million in funding.

Over 60% of the UK VC investment in fintech in 2016 was in challenger banks, SME financing and money transfer, FX, distributed ledger and digital currency verticals. Eight of the top 20 UK deals closed post Brexit totalling $105m. 64% of the UK deals in Q3 were follow-on investment rounds and 67% of UK investments for this period were by UK domiciled funds.

More worryingly, Innovate Finance claims 30 fintech start-ups have had their funding cancelled or postponed by investors since the end of June, forcing them to seek urgent funding elsewhere.

A quarterly survey of fintech investment trends by KPMG and CBInsights backed up the gloomy assessment. Their just-released Q3 report shows that the UK saw decreases in both the number of deals and total investment in the quarter, while the German fintech sector is now on track to outperform the UK this year

Commenting on the findings, Lawrence Wintermeyer, CEO of Innovate Finance says: “While the UK still attracted a high number of deals for fintech there’s been a significant drop in investment year on year to Q3 2016. Ahead of the Autumn Statement Innovate Finance urges the Chancellor to ensure the UK continues to drive investment and innovation, attract talent and maintain an open trading relationship with the EU and globally.“
ChannelsWHOLESALE BANKINGSTART UPSBREXITRETAIL BANKING
KeywordsFINDEX

Comments: (1)

A Finextra member
A Finextra member | 16 November, 2016, 10:37 So some reduction in the amount of investment but investment still strong. Thanks for the Tabloid headline Finextra
Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Brexit poll paints confused picture for London's prospects

Brexit poll paints confused picture for London's prospects

02 November 2016  |  5065 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 6 linkedin
Paris urges City staff to 'join the frogs'

Paris urges City staff to 'join the frogs'

18 October 2016  |  4744 views  |  5 comments | 7 tweets | 10 linkedin
Brexit jitters hit Misys IPO

Brexit jitters hit Misys IPO

17 October 2016  |  5060 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 3 linkedin
Hard Brexit will have a crushing impact on UK tax take and jobs warns City lobby

Hard Brexit will have a crushing impact on UK tax take and jobs warns City lobby

05 October 2016  |  7699 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 9 linkedin
Brexit be damned: UK fintech weathering the storm

Brexit be damned: UK fintech weathering the storm

19 September 2016  |  8303 views  |  1 comments | 18 tweets | 6 linkedin
Brexit-scarred London fintech startups enquire about moving to Berlin

Brexit-scarred London fintech startups enquire about moving to Berlin

18 July 2016  |  11220 views  |  2 comments | 18 tweets | 17 linkedin
The vultures are circling: EU states eye up London's finance crown

The vultures are circling: EU states eye up London's finance crown

07 July 2016  |  6590 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 9 linkedin
Fear and loathing dogs London's fintech scene as Brexit dread spreads

Fear and loathing dogs London's fintech scene as Brexit dread spreads

05 July 2016  |  9654 views  |  3 comments | 31 tweets | 24 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10146 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8733 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8297 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8184 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6601 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter