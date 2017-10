Fintech investment rebounds in Q2

The fintech market globally made a strong rebound in Q2 2017, with total investment more than doubling on a quarter over quarter basis to more than $8.4 billion across 293 deals.

The data, collated for KPMG's quarterly Pule of Fintech report, showed that large increases in PE and M&A funding propelled the increase, while the amount of VC investment held relatively steady.Business-to-business related fintech investments showed an upward swing, reflecting an insitutional push to slash back office costs using AI-based tools, Regtech solutions and advanced data and analytics.Blockchain also remained a strong area for investment, expanding its reach well beyond banking and into potential applications for insurance, health and government.The Americas dominated fintech investment during Q2, primarily due to the blockbuster $3.6 billion buy out of Canada's DH Corp. Excluding this, both Europe and the US experienced strong growth, with both regions seeing $2 billion in investment.