Login | Sign up |Help
06 October 2017
Register now
» View all news Next story »

'This time is different': BofE's Hauser hails fintech revolution

8 hours ago  |  2769 views  |  1 Bank of england

Fintech is more than just a buzzword, it is a revolution that will have profound implication for the financial services industry, according to Bank of England executive Andrew Hauser.

Technology may have always helped to drive change in the financial sector, from the telegraph to the ATM, but with fintech "this time is different" says Hauser in a speech to startup firms.

This is because firms have come under unprecedented pressure to slash costs since the financial crisis, while technology has made it far easier for new entrants to make a splash, consumers are demanding digital services, and authorities are pushing for competition.

"These are strong and persistent forces. The resulting technological change and innovation, though uncertain in timing, will have profound implications for the nature and range of financial services available to households and firms," Hauser told his audience.

With this in mind, last year, the BofE set up an accelerator to work on proof of concepts with startups in areas such as DLT, regtech and cyber security.

So far nine PoCs with 10 firms have been carried out, with Hauser revealing details of another four: with DLT outfit Chain on privacy on a shared ledger; NTT Data and Reportix on storing and organising the bank's regulatory and analytical data; with Mindbridge Analytics on detecting anomalies in anonymised regulatory data sets; and Digital Reasoning on using weakly-structured textual data from public sources to gain insight on firms.

Hauser says the accelerator has enabled the BofE to make "valuable connections with important parts of the financial and technology sector beyond the regulatory perimeter" and also "exposed central bankers to some very different ways of working and thinking: more agile, more willing to experiment, less bound by convention".
ChannelsRISK & REGULATIONBLOCKCHAINARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCESECURITYRETAIL BANKINGSTART UPSWHOLESALE BANKING

Comments: (1)

A Finextra member
A Finextra member | 06 October, 2017, 14:25

Ha!  His boss, the Governor of the Bank of England, said the six most expensive words in the English language are 'this time it will be different' ...

1 thumb up! 1 thumb up! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Bank of England rejects palm oil as replacement for animal fats in plastic banknotes

Bank of England rejects palm oil as replacement for animal fats in plastic banknotes

10 August 2017  |  6111 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 2 linkedin
Bank of England comes good on promise to provide non-banks with direct access to RTGS

Bank of England comes good on promise to provide non-banks with direct access to RTGS

19 July 2017  |  8677 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 12 linkedin
BofE says Ripple PoC reinforces desire for DLT compatibility

BofE says Ripple PoC reinforces desire for DLT compatibility

10 July 2017  |  16739 views  |  0 comments | 16 tweets | 12 linkedin
Bank of England to take over running of Chaps as RTGS make-over comes onstream

Bank of England to take over running of Chaps as RTGS make-over comes onstream

09 May 2017  |  18087 views  |  1 comments | 17 tweets | 29 linkedin
Bank of England accelerator to tackle Big Data and privacy in distributed ledgers

Bank of England accelerator to tackle Big Data and privacy in distributed ledgers

19 April 2017  |  11427 views  |  0 comments | 24 tweets | 14 linkedin
Bank of England sets up fintech Community; runs blockchain and AI trials

Bank of England sets up fintech Community; runs blockchain and AI trials

17 March 2017  |  25528 views  |  0 comments | 35 tweets | 29 linkedin
BofE turns to accelerator member Anomali to tackle cyber threats

BofE turns to accelerator member Anomali to tackle cyber threats

10 February 2017  |  6757 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 6 linkedin
BofE uses accelerator to gain real-world fintech experience

BofE uses accelerator to gain real-world fintech experience

11 November 2016  |  13408 views  |  0 comments | 26 tweets | 16 linkedin
Central bank digital currency could boost GDP - BofE

Central bank digital currency could boost GDP - BofE

19 July 2016  |  6838 views  |  0 comments | 17 tweets | 11 linkedin
Bank of England cancels Mansion House speech; launches fintech accelerator

Bank of England cancels Mansion House speech; launches fintech accelerator

17 June 2016  |  11951 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 6 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Bank of England - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.vasco.comvisit www.sibos.comRegister now

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
PSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and social media platforms with bank detailsPSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and soci...
9680 views 12 comments | 35 tweets | 59 linkedin
Canadian lenders issue open banking warningCanadian lenders issue open banking warnin...
6792 views 11 comments | 19 tweets | 19 linkedin
IMF chief says banks would be unwise to dismiss the threat from virtual currenciesIMF chief says banks would be unwise to di...
6662 views comments | 19 tweets | 33 linkedin
Asean banks complete trial of KYC blockchainAsean banks complete trial of KYC blockcha...
6368 views comments | 15 tweets | 30 linkedin
Mastercard releases Early Detection System to warn banks of at-risk cardsMastercard releases Early Detection System...
6264 views comments | 9 tweets | 20 linkedin

Featured job

Sales Manager, Corporate Treasury Software (London, covering Germany)

to £70K base, £105K ote, benefits
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter