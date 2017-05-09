Login | Sign up |Help
09 May 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

Bank of England to take over running of Chaps as RTGS make-over comes onstream

1 hour ago  |  805 views  |  0 London skyline - old Natwest tower and gherkin

The Bank of England is to take over the direct running of the UK's Chaps high value payment system as part of a blueprint for a rebuild of its real-time gross settlement platform to accommodate new market entrants and a future-proofed interface to distributed ledger technology.

On an average day, Chaps settles around £500 billion between banks - around a quarter of the UK’s annual GDP - processing £76 trillion in central bank money in 2016.

The current split of responsibilities for the UK’s HVPS, in which the Bank operates the central infrastructure but the direct member-run private sector firm ChapsCo owns the rulebook and is responsible for system-wide risk management, is unusual internationally.

In a document detailing its plans, the Bank states: "Given the structural constraints imposed by the current arrangements and the changing shape of risks facing the HVPS, the Bank and its Financial Policy Committee, have concluded that financial stability would be enhanced if the United Kingdom adopted the ‘direct delivery’ model used in the overwhelming majority of jurisdictions globally."

The Bank says it is working with Chaps Co and its stakeholders to deliver "a swift and orderly transition" to a direct delivery model. The aim is to have heads of terms for a share purchase transaction ready by July, with the transition completed in the latter part of 2017.

Work will then progress on a three-year rebuild of the RTGS platform with the objective of improving resilience against cyber-threats and ensuring broader access and wider interoperaility through a transition to the ISO 20022 messaging standard and the delivery of an API for ease of connection.

The Bank has decided not to build the renewed RTGS service on distributed ledger technology, stating that the technology is "not yet sufficiently mature" to provide the high levels of robustness required for RTGS settlement.

"But the new generation of RTGS will be built with the flexibility needed to ensure it can interface with such technology as and when it is developed in the wider sterling markets," states the Bank.

Read the full blueprint.» Download the document now 1.4 mb (Chrome HTML Document)
ChannelsPAYMENTSRISK & REGULATIONTRANSACTION BANKINGBLOCKCHAINWHOLESALE BANKING

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Delivery plan agreed for consolidation of UK payment schemes

Delivery plan agreed for consolidation of UK payment schemes

04 May 2017  |  6407 views  |  1 comments | 11 tweets | 21 linkedin
Bank of England officials watch as cyber attack unfolds

Bank of England officials watch as cyber attack unfolds

03 November 2016  |  10272 views  |  1 comments | 15 tweets | 15 linkedin
Bank of England sets 2020 deadline for overhaul of RTGS

Bank of England sets 2020 deadline for overhaul of RTGS

16 September 2016  |  7951 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 12 linkedin
Distributed ledger tech could see Brits get Bank of England accounts - deputy governor

Distributed ledger tech could see Brits get Bank of England accounts - deputy governor

02 March 2016  |  7498 views  |  0 comments | 17 tweets | 15 linkedin
Bank of England to develop blueprint for overhaul of UK payments system

Bank of England to develop blueprint for overhaul of UK payments system

27 January 2016  |  14194 views  |  1 comments | 37 tweets | 37 linkedin
BofE launches blockchain challenge to find interns

BofE launches blockchain challenge to find interns

27 November 2015  |  8809 views  |  0 comments | 17 tweets | 13 linkedin
BofE's Haldane suggests ditching cash for cryptocurrency

BofE's Haldane suggests ditching cash for cryptocurrency

18 September 2015  |  15863 views  |  3 comments | 31 tweets | 23 linkedin
BofE rapped over crisis management failings in RTGS breakdown

BofE rapped over crisis management failings in RTGS breakdown

25 March 2015  |  4636 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 2 linkedin
Financial sector must improve cyber defences - BofE

Financial sector must improve cyber defences - BofE

23 January 2015  |  10719 views  |  0 comments | 15 tweets | 6 linkedin
Bank of England appoints Deloitte to probe Chaps breakdown

Bank of England appoints Deloitte to probe Chaps breakdown

24 November 2014  |  9244 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 5 linkedin
Government rounds on Bank of England following Chaps breakdown

Government rounds on Bank of England following Chaps breakdown

21 October 2014  |  14166 views  |  5 comments | 13 tweets | 6 linkedin
UK's high value payment system Chaps goes down

UK's high value payment system Chaps goes down

20 October 2014  |  10183 views  |  5 comments | 8 tweets | 20 linkedin
BofE unveils cyber-security framework

BofE unveils cyber-security framework

10 June 2014  |  7359 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 7 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Bank of England - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.niceactimize.comDownload the paper nowVisit capgemini.com

Who is commenting?

A Finextra member Finextra Member Commented on: Barclays campaigns to...
A Finextra member Finextra Member Commented on: Correspondent banking...
Tayloe Draughon Tayloe Draughon Commented on: JPMorgan formally quit...
A Finextra member Gerard Hergenroeder Commented on: Deutsche Bank backs pa...
Jonathan Williams Jonathan Williams Commented on: Barclays campaigns to...

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Bitcoin set to go boomBitcoin set to go boom
18055 views comments | 31 tweets | 20 linkedin
Barclays opens Europe's largest fintech siteBarclays opens Europe's largest fintech si...
12554 views comments | 33 tweets | 33 linkedin
Hackers exploit SS7 telco flaw to raid German bank accountsHackers exploit SS7 telco flaw to raid Ger...
10089 views comments | 18 tweets | 33 linkedin
satelliteBrighton gets bitcoin ATM
8609 views comments | 3 tweets | 1 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyBlockchain and Supply Chain Finance: the m...
7888 views 0 | 14 tweets | 5 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter