 
Login | Sign up |Help
19 July 2017
download the report now
» View all news Next story »

Bank of England comes good on promise to provide non-banks with direct access to RTGS

3 hours ago  |  1494 views  |  0 Bank of england

The Bank of England has extended direct access to RTGS accounts to non-bank payment service providers as part of a wide-ranging effort to inject more competition and innovation into the UK's payments systems.

The widely-trailed move is expected to open up a competitive space which has long been the preserve of the UK's biggest incumbents, providing non-bank PSPs with direct access to the UK’s sterling payment systems that settle in central bank money, including Faster Payments, Bacs, Chaps, Link, Visa, and, once live, the new digital cheque imaging system.

The initiative coincides with the Bank's plans to rebuild its real-time gross settlement platform to accommodate new market entrants and future-proof the network for new technology developments and payment instruments.

BofE chief Mark Carney says the changes will enable non-bank PSPs to compete on a more level playing field with banks and support financial stability through greater diversity with fewer single points of failure.

The Bank is currently consulting with other regulatory and Government bodies to draw up a comprehensive risk management framework to protect the country's payments infrastructure as new providers enter the market. Any new participants will be expected to demonstrate compliance with the rules.

A number of legislative changes also need to complete their passage through Parliament. As a consequence, the Bank’s expectation is that the first non-bank PSPs will join RTGS during 2018.
ChannelsWHOLESALE BANKINGRETAIL BANKINGPAYMENTSMOBILE & ONLINE

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

BofE says Ripple PoC reinforces desire for DLT compatibility

BofE says Ripple PoC reinforces desire for DLT compatibility

10 July 2017  |  11150 views  |  0 comments | 15 tweets | 12 linkedin
Bank of England to take over running of Chaps as RTGS make-over comes onstream

Bank of England to take over running of Chaps as RTGS make-over comes onstream

09 May 2017  |  16970 views  |  1 comments | 16 tweets | 29 linkedin
Delivery plan agreed for consolidation of UK payment schemes

Delivery plan agreed for consolidation of UK payment schemes

04 May 2017  |  9603 views  |  1 comments | 12 tweets | 22 linkedin
BofE uses accelerator to gain real-world fintech experience

BofE uses accelerator to gain real-world fintech experience

11 November 2016  |  12993 views  |  0 comments | 26 tweets | 16 linkedin
Bank of England sets 2020 deadline for overhaul of RTGS

Bank of England sets 2020 deadline for overhaul of RTGS

16 September 2016  |  8303 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 12 linkedin
Bank of England cancels Mansion House speech; launches fintech accelerator

Bank of England cancels Mansion House speech; launches fintech accelerator

17 June 2016  |  11220 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 6 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Bank of England - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.response.ncr.comvisit www.www.fisglobal.comvisit www.niceactimize.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
satelliteNew York trading platform investFeed repla...
29613 views comments | 3 tweets
German fintech factory FinLeap raises EUR39 millionGerman fintech factory FinLeap raises EUR3...
11269 views comments | 19 tweets | 14 linkedin
Visa offers small firms free $10k upgrade...with a cashless catchVisa offers small firms free $10k upgrade....
10448 views comments | 16 tweets | 19 linkedin
Man trapped in ATM slides 'help me' notes through receipt slotMan trapped in ATM slides 'help me' notes...
9066 views comments | 8 tweets | 20 linkedin
EPC gears up for pan-European instant paymentsEPC gears up for pan-European instant paym...
8715 views comments | 10 tweets | 28 linkedin

Featured job

Principal in Market Infrastructure Development (Project Management), Market Infrastructure Development Division


Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter