 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

Bank of England sets up fintech Community; runs blockchain and AI trials

17 March 2017  |  20110 views  |  0 Bank of england

The Bank of England's fintech accelerator programme has launched a new community forum for innovation talks and two new proof of concept trials exploring the use of AI and distributed ledgers.

Fintech community members will be invited to meet with the Bank two to four times a year to share updates on trends and developments in the sector and participate in quarterly networking and knowledge-sharing events.

The BofE community network currently consists of eighteen firm operating across the full fintech ecosystem, including startups, regulatory bodies, industry lobbies, legal firms and VCs.

Launched in June 2016, the central bank's fintech accelerator seeks to work in partnership with third party tech firms to help provide insights on new approaches to Bank operations and wider marketplace developments.

The latest proof of concept trials to emerge from the accelerator include and AI-driven application from MindBridge, and a cross-border payments pilot with Ripple.

MindBridge’s AI auditor detects anomalies in financial transactions and reports. "We are using it to explore the benefits of machine learning for analysing the quality of regulatory data input," states the Bank.

The engagement with Ripple will seek to demonstrate the synchronised movement of two different currencies across two different real-time gross settlement systems. It comes as the bank works towards a 2020 timeframe for the overhaul of the country's real-time gross settlement system.

"The aim is to show how this kind of synchronisation might lower settlement risk and improve the speed and efficiency of cross-border payments," the Bank says.

An earlier POC with Anomali on cyberthreat intellgience sharing led to an extended working relationship to explore the production of a working application for commercial deployment.
ChannelsBLOCKCHAINPAYMENTSSTART UPSRETAIL BANKINGWHOLESALE BANKING
KeywordsARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Millions of jobs at risk in Fourth Industrial Revolution - BofE staff blog

Millions of jobs at risk in Fourth Industrial Revolution - BofE staff blog

01 March 2017  |  6420 views  |  2 comments | 18 tweets | 16 linkedin
BofE turns to accelerator member Anomali to tackle cyber threats

BofE turns to accelerator member Anomali to tackle cyber threats

10 February 2017  |  5771 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 6 linkedin
Carney accused of &quot;lack of understanding&quot; in remarks on robo-advisors

Carney accused of "lack of understanding" in remarks on robo-advisors

31 January 2017  |  5906 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 5 linkedin
BofE uses accelerator to gain real-world fintech experience

BofE uses accelerator to gain real-world fintech experience

11 November 2016  |  12299 views  |  0 comments | 26 tweets | 16 linkedin
Bank of England officials watch as cyber attack unfolds

Bank of England officials watch as cyber attack unfolds

03 November 2016  |  10127 views  |  1 comments | 15 tweets | 15 linkedin
Bank of England sets 2020 deadline for overhaul of RTGS

Bank of England sets 2020 deadline for overhaul of RTGS

16 September 2016  |  7845 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 12 linkedin
BofE advertises for digital currencies research lead

BofE advertises for digital currencies research lead

19 August 2016  |  6456 views  |  0 comments | 16 tweets | 10 linkedin
Central bank digital currency could boost GDP - BofE

Central bank digital currency could boost GDP - BofE

19 July 2016  |  6179 views  |  0 comments | 17 tweets | 11 linkedin
House of Lords asks BofE deputy governor: Time for 'Britcoin'?

House of Lords asks BofE deputy governor: Time for 'Britcoin'?

15 July 2016  |  7461 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 6 linkedin
Distributed ledger tech could see Brits get Bank of England accounts - deputy governor

Distributed ledger tech could see Brits get Bank of England accounts - deputy governor

02 March 2016  |  7345 views  |  0 comments | 17 tweets | 15 linkedin
Bank of England to develop blueprint for overhaul of UK payments system

Bank of England to develop blueprint for overhaul of UK payments system

27 January 2016  |  14083 views  |  1 comments | 37 tweets | 37 linkedin
BofE launches blockchain challenge to find interns

BofE launches blockchain challenge to find interns

27 November 2015  |  8697 views  |  0 comments | 17 tweets | 13 linkedin
BofE's Haldane suggests ditching cash for cryptocurrency

BofE's Haldane suggests ditching cash for cryptocurrency

18 September 2015  |  15757 views  |  3 comments | 31 tweets | 23 linkedin
Bank of England Twitter test scores home run

Bank of England Twitter test scores home run

19 August 2015  |  8218 views  |  0 comments | 17 tweets | 8 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Bank of England - all news
Ripple Labs - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10153 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8776 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8324 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8187 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6610 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter