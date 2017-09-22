Login | Sign up |Help
03 October 2017
Finextra partners with top banks and vendors for Sibos debates

22 September 2017  |  7150 views  |  0 Sibos 2013

Finextra is partnering with leading banks and vendors to run a series of roundtable events covering corporate banking, trade and supply chain finance and winning strategies for fintech collaboration at the annual Sibos conference in Toronto in October.

Finextra has teamed up with Oracle, Intel and Finastra for the daily break-out sessions, which will gather together executives from HSBC, Citi, Nordea, Santander and UniCredit to provide insights and debate on emerging business and technology trends in the transaction banking industry.

A lunchtime roundtable on 17 October conducted in collaboration with Oracle asks whether retreating globalisation, the drive for ROE and the emergence of ecosystems and open platforms will provide the tipping point for change in corporate banking relationships.

Later that same afternoon Finextra and Intel are joined by leading financial institutions and analysts to explore how banks can leverage fintech collaboration and exploit the power of RegTech.

Transformation in trade and supply finance will be the central theme of a morning debate on 18 October conducted in association with Finastra, looking at the dynamic changes taking place in the market and the future role of banks in supporting their corporate partners.

Spaces for these roundtables are filling fast, so please register now to ensure your place.
