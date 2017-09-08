The B2B business case: Driving revenues from real-time payments

As America's shift towards real-time payments gathers momentum, Finextra and ACI Worldwide are hosting two roundtable discussions on the issue, bringing together experts to investigate the business case of faster payments.

2017 has been called “the year of real-time”, and for good reason; 25 systems and schemes around the world are already operational, and at least 11 are in development, including in the US.



In July a task force made up of hundreds of industry players brought together by the Federal Reserve set out 10 recommendations to make payments in the US faster and more accessible by 2020.



But, while the march of real-time payments seems inevitable, building a business case is notoriously difficult. There are no existing volumes from which to project, and the ROI will also depend on speed of uptake - which is impossible to predict.



In an effort to crack the case, this month Finextra and ACI Worldwide are hosting two breakfast roundtables - one in New York City and one Charlotte, NC - to discuss just how you make money from real-time payments.



HSBC's Vanessa Lin and Keith Gray from the Clearing House will be among the speakers at the events, held under the Chatham Houle Rule.



Representatives from financial institutions can register to take part in the New York discussion on 20 September here, or the Charlotte event on 21 September here.