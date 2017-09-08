Login | Sign up |Help
03 October 2017
Find out more
» View all news Next story »

The B2B business case: Driving revenues from real-time payments

08 September 2017  |  7452 views  |  0 Digital Arrow chart

As America's shift towards real-time payments gathers momentum, Finextra and ACI Worldwide are hosting two roundtable discussions on the issue, bringing together experts to investigate the business case of faster payments.

2017 has been called “the year of real-time”, and for good reason; 25 systems and schemes around the world are already operational, and at least 11 are in development, including in the US.

In July a task force made up of hundreds of industry players brought together by the Federal Reserve set out 10 recommendations to make payments in the US faster and more accessible by 2020.

But, while the march of real-time payments seems inevitable, building a business case is notoriously difficult. There are no existing volumes from which to project, and the ROI will also depend on speed of uptake - which is impossible to predict.

In an effort to crack the case, this month Finextra and ACI Worldwide are hosting two breakfast roundtables - one in New York City and one Charlotte, NC - to discuss just how you make money from real-time payments.

HSBC's Vanessa Lin and Keith Gray from the Clearing House will be among the speakers at the events, held under the Chatham Houle Rule.

Representatives from financial institutions can register to take part in the New York discussion on 20 September here, or the Charlotte event on 21 September here.

ChannelsPAYMENTSWHOLESALE BANKINGRETAIL BANKING

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Industry task force sets out US path to faster payments

Industry task force sets out US path to faster payments

21 July 2017  |  9458 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 7 linkedin
Fed publishes faster payments report

Fed publishes faster payments report

27 January 2017  |  6015 views  |  0 comments | 15 tweets | 16 linkedin
Faster Payments maps way to ISO 20022 standard

Faster Payments maps way to ISO 20022 standard

10 January 2017  |  6912 views  |  0 comments | 16 tweets | 17 linkedin
Fed task forces examine faster payments proposals

Fed task forces examine faster payments proposals

05 October 2016  |  5045 views  |  1 comments | 6 tweets | 6 linkedin
US gets same day ACH

US gets same day ACH

23 September 2016  |  9869 views  |  0 comments | 23 tweets | 21 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

ACI Worldwide - all news
Finextra - all news
 

Related company information

ACI Worldwide

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.abe-eba.euvisit www.capgemini.comRegister now

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
HSBC moves into open bankingHSBC moves into open banking
27251 views 12 comments | 57 tweets | 112 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyBanking on machine learning
11411 views 1 | 15 tweets | 4 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyIBM: International Blockchain Model of the...
10609 views 1 | 24 tweets | 22 linkedin
New UK payment system operator names Paul Horlock chief execNew UK payment system operator names Paul...
8794 views comments | 13 tweets | 12 linkedin
PSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and social media platforms with bank detailsPSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and soci...
7857 views 10 comments | 32 tweets | 53 linkedin

Featured job

Product Manager, Trade Finance Compliance (Europe)

Competitive
London, UK (or flexible)

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter