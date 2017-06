Winning in the digital moment; Leading banks explain what it takes

A stellar line-up of 27 senior bankers and fintech experts will be onstage at the Finextra SAP Financial Services Forum in London next month to detail winning strategies for banks competing in a digitally-driven business market.

Georgina Jarrat, managing director and head of transformation, HSBC

Ashok Vaswani, chief executive officer, Barclays UK

Suvo Sarkar, senior EVP and group head, Emirates NBD

Shona Tatchell, head of innovation, trade and working capital, Barclays

Marc Krabbenborg, CIO global transaction banking, Lloyds

Kevin Hanley, director of innovation, RBS

Jarrko Turenen, head of open banking, Nordea

Nick Ogden, chairman, ClearBank

Chris Long, head of BI and data, Leeds Building Society

David McCarthy, CFO, Atom Bank

Francesca Gandolfo, chief operations officer, OakNorth Bank.

Now in its sixth year, the FS Forum organised by Finextra and SAP brings together over 500 delegates from over 40 countries to hear from thought leaders and visionaries on what it takes to be a digital winner, and learn through real-world examples how financial services companies are embarking on their digital journeys.Taking place on 4-5 July at the Grange St Paul's Hotel in central London, the two-day event features a top tier line-up of bank speakers, including:Discussions and debates will encompass the full stack of modern digital banking operations, taking in a range of views and sharing experiences on the application of AI, machine learning, analytics, blockchain, open APIs and cloudView the full agenda and Register now.