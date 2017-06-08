Winning in the digital moment; Leading banks explain what it takes

A stellar line-up of 27 senior bankers and fintech experts will be onstage at the Finextra SAP Financial Services Forum in London next month to detail winning strategies for banks competing in a digitally-driven business market.
Now in its sixth year, the FS Forum
organised by Finextra and SAP brings together over 500 delegates from over 40 countries to hear from thought leaders and visionaries on what it takes to be a digital winner, and learn through real-world examples how financial services companies are embarking on their digital journeys.
Taking place on 4-5 July at the Grange St Paul's Hotel in central London, the two-day event features a top tier line-up of bank speakers, including:
- Georgina Jarrat, managing director and head of transformation, HSBC
- Ashok Vaswani, chief executive officer, Barclays UK
- Suvo Sarkar, senior EVP and group head, Emirates NBD
- Shona Tatchell, head of innovation, trade and working capital, Barclays
- Marc Krabbenborg, CIO global transaction banking, Lloyds
- Kevin Hanley, director of innovation, RBS
- Jarrko Turenen, head of open banking, Nordea
- Nick Ogden, chairman, ClearBank
- Chris Long, head of BI and data, Leeds Building Society
- David McCarthy, CFO, Atom Bank
- Francesca Gandolfo, chief operations officer, OakNorth Bank.
Discussions and debates will encompass the full stack of modern digital banking operations, taking in a range of views and sharing experiences on the application of AI, machine learning, analytics, blockchain, open APIs and cloud
