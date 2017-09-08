Former Bank of England exec Hogg to lead Visa Europe

Visa has appointed former Bank of England deputy governor and chief operating officer Charlotte Hogg as the new head of its European operations.

Widely seen as a potential successor to BofE governor Mark Carney, Hogg was forced to resign her post after failing to declare her brother's job at Barclays. The lapse was uncovered during a Treasury Select Committee review into her appointment as deputy governor.



Hogg joins Visa at a pivotal time in the company's growth strategy, coming a year after the acquisition of Visa Europe by US sister company Visa Inc and during a period of tumultuous change in European payments technology.



She brings more than 25 years of experience to the new role, having previously led retail distribution for Santander in the UK and worked at Experian as the managing director of UK and Irish operations.



Al Kelly, chief executive officer of Visa Inc, comments: “Charlotte’s depth of experience and outstanding accomplishments in the European financial services market will be a great addition to our global management team. She will lead the effort to expand our merchant and financial institution relationships, and capitalise on the tremendous growth opportunity in the European region.”