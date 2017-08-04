Login | Sign up |Help
04 August 2017
Download the paper now.
» View all news Next story »

EC sets sights on Visa's inter-regional interchange fees

4 hours ago  |  1007 views  |  0 EU flag

The European Commission has taken another step in its long-running tussle with Visa over interchange fees, turning its attention to the fees merchants in the EU must pay on transactions involving cards issued outside of the region.

In 2014, the Commission finally closed proceedings against Visa Europe after the card firm agreed to cap its interchange fees for cross-border credit card payments at 0.3%. A similar deal on debit cards was reached in 2010.

But now the EC has sent a 'statement of objections' relating to an investigation into inter-region interchange fees, most typically made on card transactions by tourists or other travellers.

These "represent an important part of the total fees within the Visa scheme" says the EC, which has given Visa two months to reply and has the power to levy fines of up to 10% of the card firm's global turnover.
ChannelsRISK & REGULATIONRETAIL BANKINGCARDSPAYMENTS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

US Supreme Court rejects effort to revive $5.7bn interchange settlement

US Supreme Court rejects effort to revive $5.7bn interchange settlement

27 March 2017  |  4922 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 10 linkedin
EU Parliament approves interchange fee caps

EU Parliament approves interchange fee caps

10 March 2015  |  17955 views  |  21 comments | 28 tweets | 24 linkedin
EU agrees interchange reforms

EU agrees interchange reforms

18 December 2014  |  11071 views  |  12 comments | 14 tweets | 11 linkedin
EC accepts Visa Europe credit card fee cap proposal

EC accepts Visa Europe credit card fee cap proposal

26 February 2014  |  8119 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 13 linkedin
Visa and MasterCard agree to cut French card fees

Visa and MasterCard agree to cut French card fees

23 September 2013  |  11027 views  |  0 comments | 14 tweets | 15 linkedin
EC goes after Visa Europe on credit card interchange fees

EC goes after Visa Europe on credit card interchange fees

31 July 2012  |  10149 views  |  0 comments
Europe drops Visa antitrust probe after interchange agreement

Europe drops Visa antitrust probe after interchange agreement

08 December 2010  |  11199 views  |  1 comments
More news »

Related company news

European Commission - all news
Visa - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.finastra.comdownload the paper nowvisit www.abe-eba.eu

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
PSF lays down blueprint for new UK payments architecturePSF lays down blueprint for new UK payment...
10223 views comments | 6 tweets | 7 linkedin
Digital sales reach record high at BBVADigital sales reach record high at BBVA
9292 views comments | 19 tweets | 24 linkedin
Andy Murray joins Revolut crowdfunding roundAndy Murray joins Revolut crowdfunding rou...
8932 views comments | 6 tweets | 4 linkedin
SEC told to improve cyber attack defencesSEC told to improve cyber attack defences
8804 views comments | 10 tweets | 11 linkedin
Euroclear backs away from gold bullion blockchain projectEuroclear backs away from gold bullion blo...
8692 views comments | 7 tweets | 14 linkedin

Featured job

Principal in Market Infrastructure Development (Project Management), Market Infrastructure Development Division


Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter