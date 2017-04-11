 
Login | Sign up |Help
12 April 2017
visit nextgenbanking.co.uk
» View all news Next story »

Visa Everywhere Initiative lands in Europe with EUR50,000 prize

22 hours ago  |  3982 views  |  0 light bulbs

Visa is bringing its Everywhere Initiative to Europe, dangling a EUR50,000 prize in front of fintech startups, inviting them to pitch ideas that link digital payments with local communities and travel.

Launched in the US two years ago and now live in Asia and Latin America, the Everywhere Initiative has seen nearly 1000 startups try their luck, offering up ideas to promote payment innovation in the digital age.

The European launch sees firms from 19 countries invited to submit plans in three areas:

  • Local Community Challenge: How can digital payment technologies help create products that connect people and enrich local communities?
  • Regional Intercity Challenge: How can mobile technologies and connected devices transform the experience of intercity travel?
  • International Travel Challenge: How can new products and services, based on Visa APIs, deliver a more seamless international travel experience?

Startups can apply online between 19 April and 17 May, with finalists pitching to a live panel at Money20/20 in Copenhagen in June. The winner gets EUR50,000 to support a development programme with Visa, or through business partnership with the card firm's financial institution clients.

Bill Gajda, SVP, innovation and strategic partnerships, says: "By focusing on local community and travel experience we hope to facilitate improvements to the everyday lives of people, wherever they are.

"Having already witnessed success across the Atlantic, we look forward to welcoming submissions from innovative European start-ups looking for funding and fruitful collaborations to help them realise great ideas."

ChannelsMOBILE & ONLINEPAYMENTSSTART UPSCARDSRETAIL BANKING

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Visa exports 'Everywhere' innovation programme to Europe

Visa exports 'Everywhere' innovation programme to Europe

27 February 2017  |  6507 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 10 linkedin
Visa Everywhere aims to harness the startup community

Visa Everywhere aims to harness the startup community

11 March 2015  |  6475 views  |  1 comments | 2 tweets | 1 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Visa - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Who is commenting?

Ketharaman Swaminathan Ketharaman Swaminat... Commented on: Dovetail appoints Mark...
David Griffiths David Griffiths Commented on: Mastercard gets CMA ap...
A Finextra member Finextra Member Commented on: After Apple Pay loss,...
Ketharaman Swaminathan Ketharaman Swaminat... Commented on: The payments industry...
A Finextra member Finextra Member Commented on: SEC issues fake news c...

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
9256 views comments | 17 tweets | 36 linkedin
Facebook Messenger AI assistant offers payments suggestionsFacebook Messenger AI assistant offers pay...
7549 views comments | 18 tweets | 18 linkedin
OCBC Bank launches Emma, the mortgage chatbotOCBC Bank launches Emma, the mortgage chat...
6836 views comments | 10 tweets | 17 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyHyperledger Project: collaboration pays of...
6801 views 0 | 6 tweets | 1 linkedin
ISO rolls out new standards for mobile bankingISO rolls out new standards for mobile ban...
6593 views comments | 17 tweets | 30 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter