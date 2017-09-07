Login | Sign up |Help
03 October 2017
Register now
» View all news Next story »

Square applies for bank status

07 September 2017  |  18372 views  |  4 digital banking

Square, the fintech startup headed by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, has made an official application in the US for a banking license, ending months of speculation about its plans but also reigniting the argument about the use of industrial loans charters (ILCs).

These charters, also known as industrial bank charters, give companies permission to carry out banking services but also enables them to continue providing other non-financial commercial services. In theory Square, which applied for an ILC rather than a traditional banking license, will be able to continue to operate its food delivery business Caviar as well as the provision of its payment terminals.

In contrast, traditional bank holding companies are prohibited from any activity unrelated to financial services. Unsurprisingly banks have complained that this gives challengers seeking an ILC an unfair advantage while others have voiced concern that an ILC places too much commercial power in the hands of a single organisation.

ILCs were subject to a moratorium during the passing of the Dodd Frank Act but this was lifted in 2014. Since then retailer WalMart unsuccessfully applied for an ILC and then earlier this year online lending startup SoFi applied for an ILC. The application is still pending but if successful it would be the first award of an ILC for more than a decade.

The move, first reported by American Banker, would also potentially pave the way for Square to assume banking status. According to a Square spokesperson, the new bank will offer loans to small businesses, similar to its lending service Square Capital which is a partnership with Celtic Bank, as well as some deposit services. ILC status would enable Square to continue lending but without the reliance on a banking partner such as Celtic Bank. According to Dorsey, Square has to date lent more than $1.8 billion to over 140,000 businesses, with an average loan size of $6,000.

ChannelsTRANSACTION BANKINGSTART UPSWHOLESALE BANKINGPAYMENTSRETAIL BANKINGRISK & REGULATION
KeywordsLEGALNON-BANK COMPETITORSPERSONAL FINANCE

Comments: (4)

Hitesh Thakkar
Hitesh Thakkar - FIS Payments Software and Services India - India | 07 September, 2017, 14:06

One Request to Finextra editorail team to run Spell check before posting it.

It's going to be uphill climb for Square with ILC filling as WalMart and SoFi has it's own entry barriers, existing merchant base can be plus for the applicant...need to wait and watch.

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Gerard Hergenroeder
Gerard Hergenroeder - Payments Shark - Millersvile | 07 September, 2017, 14:33

This makes a lot of sense to me. It will enable them to grow core banking activities which will be more profitable than just payments acceptance.

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Ketharaman Swaminathan
Ketharaman Swaminathan - GTM360 Marketing Solutions - Pune | 07 September, 2017, 14:55

"editorail"? I've heard of MonoRail, EuRail, etc. but what's EditoRail?

Spell check may be equally useful for Finextra Commenters:)

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Roger G LeBlond
Roger G LeBlond - Roger G Leblond - Corpus Christi | 07 September, 2017, 16:38 Remember Bankers, you are not the best competitors in the world. Stay on your toes. Banks cannot lose competition to an Organization that has a better delivery process that includes a better payment process.
Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Atom Bank targets German retail savings market

Atom Bank targets German retail savings market

06 September 2017  |  6842 views  |  0 comments | 14 tweets | 12 linkedin
Square stock rises on bigger deals

Square stock rises on bigger deals

03 August 2017  |  9303 views  |  1 comments | 1 tweets | 1 linkedin
Online lender SoFi applies for bank charter

Online lender SoFi applies for bank charter

14 June 2017  |  4102 views  |  0 comments | 2 tweets | 4 linkedin
Square Virtual Terminal lands in the UK

Square Virtual Terminal lands in the UK

31 May 2017  |  8094 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 7 linkedin
Square arrives in the UK

Square arrives in the UK

28 March 2017  |  6754 views  |  0 comments | 14 tweets | 14 linkedin
Fintech startups bedding deeper into the banking value chain - McKinsey

Fintech startups bedding deeper into the banking value chain - McKinsey

15 November 2016  |  21743 views  |  0 comments | 53 tweets | 47 linkedin
Atom Bank opens doors to all UK customers

Atom Bank opens doors to all UK customers

06 October 2016  |  12574 views  |  0 comments | 31 tweets | 36 linkedin
Square launches payroll service

Square launches payroll service

01 July 2015  |  5665 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 3 linkedin
Square begins mass-market roll out

Square begins mass-market roll out

10 November 2010  |  13029 views  |  4 comments
More news »

Related company news

Square - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.abe-eba.euvisit www.sibos.comvisit www.vasco.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
HSBC moves into open bankingHSBC moves into open banking
27250 views 12 comments | 57 tweets | 112 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyBanking on machine learning
11411 views 1 | 15 tweets | 4 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyIBM: International Blockchain Model of the...
10609 views 1 | 24 tweets | 22 linkedin
New UK payment system operator names Paul Horlock chief execNew UK payment system operator names Paul...
8794 views comments | 13 tweets | 12 linkedin
PSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and social media platforms with bank detailsPSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and soci...
7856 views 10 comments | 32 tweets | 53 linkedin

Featured job

Product Manager, Trade Finance Compliance (Europe)

Competitive
London, UK (or flexible)

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter