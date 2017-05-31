 
31 May 2017
Square Virtual Terminal lands in the UK

3 hours ago

Square has launched its Virtual Terminal service in the UK, enabling sellers to take payments directly on their computers.

Aimed at businesses that run the majority of their businesses through computers, Virtual Terminal lets firms accept payments through the Square dashboard. Square says that this makes it ideal for professional service providers and contractors, and those who don’t need to regularly accept payments from their customers face to face.

Free to sign up to, sellers pay a flat 2.5% transaction fee for Visa, Mastercard and American Express card payments. Launched in the US in October, and now live in Japan, Canada and Australia, the platform has already been used to process more than $300 million in cumulative gross processing volume.

Sarah Harvey, UK lead, Square, says: "Virtual Terminal is something our sellers have been asking us for and has already proved hugely popular around the world. We are pleased to be bringing it to the UK’s thriving community of small and medium-sized businesses."
