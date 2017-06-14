 
Login | Sign up |Help
15 June 2017
Book a meeting today
» View all news Next story »

Online lender SoFi applies for bank charter

16 hours ago  |  1638 views  |  0 digital banking

US online lender SoFi has applied for a bank charter with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

The firm, which started life as a student loan financing outfit, has been gradually expanding its range of services, aquiring mobile-only bank Zenbanx in February and launching a digital wealth management platform in May.

According to the FDIC filing, the company is seeking to establish an industrial bank chartered by the state of Utah "for the purposes of providing its customers a FDIC insured NOW account and a credit card product."

The firm says it will target the service at millennials who no longer see the need for a tradtional banking relationship and conduct most of their transactions via electronic channels.

The move into the banking marketplace comes just four months after SoFi secured a $500 million funding round, giving it the financial muscle to pursue an aggressive expansion strategy.

ChannelsSTART UPSRETAIL BANKING
KeywordsALTERNATIVE FINANCE

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

SoFi closes in on $500m funding round - Bloomberg

SoFi closes in on $500m funding round - Bloomberg

17 February 2017  |  5445 views  |  0 comments | 2 tweets | 5 linkedin
SoFi moves beyond lending with acquisition of mobile banking startup Zenbanx

SoFi moves beyond lending with acquisition of mobile banking startup Zenbanx

01 February 2017  |  9290 views  |  1 comments | 20 tweets | 10 linkedin
Former DB chief Jain to join SoFi

Former DB chief Jain to join SoFi

29 February 2016  |  4030 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 3 linkedin
Alternative lender SoFi becomes Fico-free zone

Alternative lender SoFi becomes Fico-free zone

12 January 2016  |  5849 views  |  3 comments | 9 tweets | 6 linkedin
SoftBank leads $1 billion funding round in marketplace lender SoFi

SoftBank leads $1 billion funding round in marketplace lender SoFi

01 October 2015  |  4812 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 7 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.events.sap.comvisit www.response.ncr.comvisit vasco.com/news/PSD2-compliant-solutions

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Only banks that become 'digital houses' will survive forthcoming disruption - BBVA chiefOnly banks that become 'digital houses' wi...
11164 views comments | 34 tweets | 49 linkedin
Lloyds Bank inks £1.3 billion IT outsourcing deal with IBMLloyds Bank inks £1.3 billion IT outs...
10474 views comments | 18 tweets | 31 linkedin
satelliteFormer UBS innovation lead establishes cry...
8415 views comments | 14 tweets | 4 linkedin
Nasdaq joins €7M funding round in French blockchain outfit StratumnNasdaq joins €7M funding round in French b...
8386 views comments | 9 tweets | 7 linkedin
Amazon taps merchant data to grow lending businessAmazon taps merchant data to grow lending...
7351 views comments | 13 tweets | 27 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter