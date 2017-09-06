DBS rolls out VR mortgage app

DBS Bank has launched a mortgage app that lets Hong Kong homebuyers take virtual, 360 degree tours of properties.

The bank has teamed up with local realtor Century 21 on the DBS Home360 app, which helps users shortlist suitable properties based on affordability and preferred locations before offing a virtual tour from the comfort of their own home.



If a customer likes the look of a property they can tap a budget calculator to get an estimate of how much they can expect to pay, including stamp duty, commissions and other fees. Then they can see if they qualify for a mortgage before following up with a bank staffer.



Royce Teo, head, consumer banking group and wealth management, Hong Kong, DBS: says: "We developed DBS Home360 as an innovative, interactive and intuitive way to put the power of realtors and banks at your fingertips.



"More importantly, prospective homebuyers can gain a clear understanding of the home-buying process, from searching for properties to sending in the mortgage application. With this first-in-market app, buying a home is simple, engaging and fun."