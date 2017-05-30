 
31 May 2017
BNP Paribas jumps into virtual reality

8 hours ago  |  1813 views  |  0 BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas is the latest financial services firm to dabble in virtual reality, unveiling a VR-based app for retail banking customers and a 'teleportation' capsule for home buyers.

The mobile app lets French retail banking customers go through their transaction records as well as the steps involved in a real estate purchase.

Meanwhile, the 'teleportation' capsule is a physical pod that home buyers can visit to get a 3D, 360 degrees view of buildings that are still under construction.



Bertrand Cizeau, head, group communications, BNP Paribas, says: “Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality tools will gradually become part of our customers’ daily lives, providing new kinds of interfaces between our various publics and our services."

Another experiment sees a "fun" VR experience designed to promote mobile phone insurance, while BNP has also tapped VR for its latest corporate film.

