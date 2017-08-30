PayPal rolls out cashback credit card

PayPal has come up with a novel new weapon to help it take over the high street - an old-fashioned plastic credit card.

The digital payments pioneer has teamed up with Synchrony Financial on the Mastercard card, which will offer two per cent cashback on every online and instore purchase, with no annual limit, no minimum redemption amount, no restriction on how to spend rewards and no expiration.



Darrell Esch, VP commercial officer, global credit, says that trials of the card have shown that customers are using PayPal more not only in stores but also online.



Says Esch: "Our goal is to provide our customers choice and flexibility in how they pay when making purchases - whether online or in store. The PayPal Cashback Mastercard provides our customers with another innovative consumer credit option, making the payment experience seamless for each customer’s unique lifestyle."