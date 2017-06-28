Login | Sign up |Help
28 June 2017
download the report now
» View all news Next story »

Singapore to let banks move into e-commerce

2 hours ago  |  951 views  |  0 Singapore Building 1

Singapore is changing its regulations to make it easier for banks to move into non-financial but complementary business areas such as e-commerce.

In a speech, Singapore's finance minister Heng Swee Keat said that rules introduced in 2001 to ensure banks focused on their core competencies are no longer as relevant.

"Banks are facing increasing competition from online and non-financial players that have leveraged their large user base to provide digital wallets, payments and remittance services," he noted.

Meanwhile, the rise of online and mobile banking has opened up the possibilities for banks to deliver value-added services to customers.

To help them take advantage of this, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will streamline regulatory requirements for banks seeking to conduct or invest in permissible non-financial businesses that are related or complementary to their core operations.

This means the banks will no longer need to seek prior regulatory approval before carrying out non-core business or buying major stakes in firms that do.

In addition, MAS will allow banks to operate digital platforms that match buyers and sellers of consumer goods or services, as well as to conduct the online sale of such goods or services - as long as they are related or complementary to banks’ core financial businesses.

The speech came as seven Singapore banks gear up to launch a peer-to-peer money transfer service called PayNow, enabling customers to send funds between bank accounts using just their phone numbers, almost instantly.
ChannelsPAYMENTSRETAIL BANKINGMOBILE & ONLINE
KeywordsE-COMMERCE

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Singapore opens up on DLT trials

Singapore opens up on DLT trials

31 May 2017  |  6757 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 12 linkedin
MAS joins forces with World Bank's IFC to push Asian fintech innovation

MAS joins forces with World Bank's IFC to push Asian fintech innovation

24 May 2017  |  7545 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 8 linkedin
Singapore rolls out document-free account opening pilot

Singapore rolls out document-free account opening pilot

03 May 2017  |  8428 views  |  1 comments | 10 tweets | 39 linkedin
London and Singapore remain world's top fintech hubs

London and Singapore remain world's top fintech hubs

10 April 2017  |  13704 views  |  0 comments | 34 tweets | 28 linkedin
Singapore proposes new regulatory framework to handle payments innovation

Singapore proposes new regulatory framework to handle payments innovation

25 August 2016  |  8572 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 13 linkedin
Singapore makes cashless payments push

Singapore makes cashless payments push

19 August 2016  |  9081 views  |  0 comments | 18 tweets | 20 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Monetary Authority of Singapore - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit wavestone-advisors.co.ukvisit www.www.fisglobal.comvisit www.events.sap.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Live: EBAday 2017, day twoLive: EBAday 2017, day two
11297 views comments | 4 tweets | 5 linkedin
ECB preps eurozone-wide instant payments serviceECB preps eurozone-wide instant payments s...
8859 views comments | 19 tweets | 34 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyArtificial Intelligence- Computer to IOT
8278 views 0 | 4 tweets | 2 linkedin
ABN Amro tests wearable tech for contactless paymentsABN Amro tests wearable tech for contactle...
8269 views comments | 9 tweets | 6 linkedin
Take a strategic approach to Open bankingTake a strategic approach to Open banking
8155 views comments

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter