Login | Sign up |Help
03 October 2017
visit www.avoka.com
» View all news Next story »

TSB lambasts competition watchdog for failing to fix "broken" banking market

10 August 2017  |  4816 views  |  3 TSB

TSB has called on the Competition and Markets Authority to fix the UK's "broken banking market" by making it easier to switch bank accounts.

The UK bank says the watchdog's nearly three year long investigation into competition in retail banking seems to have "backfired", with fewer consumers switching banks than before it intervened.

In the past 12 months since the publication of the CMA's final report, the number of people using the Current Account Switching Service (Cass) has fallen by 14%.

Research undertaken by TSB indicates that only 28% of people have heard of Cass, directly contradicting the 75% customer awareness figure which CASS recently trumpeted.

"The CMA’s attempt to fix the industry and get consumers a better deal has failed and banking is still not working in the interest of consumers," says TSB. "The big banks continue to have a stranglehold on the market - they are taking customers for granted, trapping them on poor deals and making it impossible to switch."

Nor does the bank hold out much hope for a shake-up in the market from the introduction of open APIs, accusing the incumbents of dragging their feet and pointing to its own research which shows that only two percent of people have heard of the concept.

The bank is calling on the CMA to toughen its stance, urging the authority to enforce the introduction of monthly bills, showing the true cost of consumer banking services, and 'credit passports' which customers can take to their new bank to ease the pain of making a switch.

“The CMA had a golden opportunity to fix the industry, by enabling consumers to make informed choices about their banking and ultimately putting them in control. But one year on and its attempt to get consumers a better deal has failed," says TSB chief Paul Pester. “In a truly competitive market, consumers will be offered genuine choice and a level of transparency they’ve never seen before, so they can make informed choices and switch with ease. Only then will consumers be empowered to vote with their feet and get a better deal."

ChannelsOPEN APISRETAIL BANKING

Comments: (3)

A Finextra member
A Finextra member | 10 August, 2017, 12:00

Is there really any competition in the Banking Market?  As a responsible consumer with low levels of debt and more of an interest in saving, I'm unable to find ANY bank willing to offer me a half decent interest rate on my savings. 

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Ketharaman Swaminathan
Ketharaman Swaminathan - GTM360 Marketing Solutions - Pune | 11 August, 2017, 07:42

Take a typical English Breakfast in a 5 star hotel in London: The cost of ingredients is less than 50p. The selling price is around GBP 25. How come the price is so high when the cost is so low? Is there really any competition in the Hospitality market?

There are more such examples in my blog posts entitled Competition Keeps Prices In Check — But Not Necessarily Low and The Tug-of-War Between Different Pricing Models (hyperlink removed to comply with Finextra Community Rules but this post should appear on top of Google Search results when searched by its title).

If someone believes there's competiton in Hospitality, Telecom, etc., then they can't deny that there's competition in Banking. 

IMO, the real problem is the average consumer expects too much out of competition. While competition can keep prices in a certain band, it can't keep prices low. Ergo, while competition is keeping interest rates of all banks in a certain band, it can't ensure that interest rates are high enough by consumer's reckoning.

1 thumb up! 1 thumb up! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
A Finextra member
A Finextra member | 11 August, 2017, 13:17

Maybe TSB would have more switchers in (and less out) if:

A) They had a differentiated product and / or service

B) They hadn't ended their £130 switching incentive

Why don't TSB tell us how their customers are better served than the competition, rather than attack a process that the majority are ignorant of according to TSB's research?

Finally, awareness of CASS is completely different to ease of switching.  CASS is already very simple to use.  Would making it even easier drive demand?

1 thumb up! 1 thumb up! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

The eyes have it: TSB brings iris scanning to mobile app

The eyes have it: TSB brings iris scanning to mobile app

20 July 2017  |  12151 views  |  1 comments | 8 tweets | 18 linkedin
CMA issues final order on Open Banking

CMA issues final order on Open Banking

02 February 2017  |  14324 views  |  0 comments | 34 tweets | 31 linkedin
Competition watchdog welcomes overhaul of current account switching scheme

Competition watchdog welcomes overhaul of current account switching scheme

17 January 2017  |  3294 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 7 linkedin
UK current account switching service hits third birthday

UK current account switching service hits third birthday

16 September 2016  |  5531 views  |  1 comments | 4 tweets | 2 linkedin
CMA pins hopes on technology revolution to shake up UK banking

CMA pins hopes on technology revolution to shake up UK banking

09 August 2016  |  7801 views  |  1 comments | 22 tweets | 6 linkedin
Bacs claims growing awareness for struggling UK account switching service

Bacs claims growing awareness for struggling UK account switching service

15 March 2016  |  4106 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 1 linkedin
Current account switching flops

Current account switching flops

21 January 2016  |  5237 views  |  9 comments | 14 tweets | 7 linkedin
UK account switching service fails to take off

UK account switching service fails to take off

22 July 2015  |  8097 views  |  9 comments | 22 tweets | 14 linkedin
Customers want online and branch banking - TSB

Customers want online and branch banking - TSB

06 July 2015  |  8858 views  |  1 comments | 12 tweets | 12 linkedin
TSB to double digital team while investing in branch network

TSB to double digital team while investing in branch network

30 April 2015  |  9113 views  |  0 comments | 18 tweets | 8 linkedin
Sabadell agrees &#163;1.7 billion takeover of TSB

Sabadell agrees £1.7 billion takeover of TSB

20 March 2015  |  4958 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 6 linkedin
Lack of awareness and confidence hampering UK account switching service

Lack of awareness and confidence hampering UK account switching service

12 March 2015  |  5123 views  |  6 comments | 5 tweets | 10 linkedin
TSB wades into bank branch debate

TSB wades into bank branch debate

26 February 2015  |  6368 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 11 linkedin
Competition watchdog to investigate UK current account and SME banking market

Competition watchdog to investigate UK current account and SME banking market

06 November 2014  |  13399 views  |  3 comments | 8 tweets | 7 linkedin
FCA examines move to full bank account portability

FCA examines move to full bank account portability

01 October 2014  |  8133 views  |  3 comments | 12 tweets | 5 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

TSB - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.sibos.comRegister nowvisit www.vasco.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
HSBC moves into open bankingHSBC moves into open banking
27247 views 12 comments | 57 tweets | 112 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyBanking on machine learning
11410 views 1 | 15 tweets | 4 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyIBM: International Blockchain Model of the...
10609 views 1 | 24 tweets | 22 linkedin
New UK payment system operator names Paul Horlock chief execNew UK payment system operator names Paul...
8792 views comments | 13 tweets | 12 linkedin
PSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and social media platforms with bank detailsPSD2: Brits don't trust retailers and soci...
7848 views 10 comments | 32 tweets | 53 linkedin

Featured job

Product Development Director

A minimum of £200K (not a limiting factor)
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter