 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Find out more
» View all news Next story »

CMA issues final order on Open Banking

02 February 2017  |  10871 views  |  0 chess

The UK's largest nine banks have been given a year to develop and adopt an Open Banking API interface for customer data sharing in a final order by the Competition and Markets Authority.

In its final report on the retail banking market published last year, the CMA announced a package of reforms designed to shake-up the industry and inject new competition into the sector.

The report was viewed with some disdain by fintech community and new entrants, who bemoaned the failure of the watchdog to impose tougher sanctions to break the stranglehold of the UK's top banks.

Today’s final order sets out the timetable for introducing key advances such as open banking, the monthly maximum unarranged overdraft charge, standardised business current account opening procedures, and banks having to publish service quality statistics.

Alasdair Smith, chairman of the retail banking investigation, says: "Open Banking will make a transformational change to banking for personal customers and small businesses. For the first time innovative and secure apps will provide personalised services and information to cover all financial needs in one place, and make it easy for people to find out what bank account is best for them."

Key dates in the implementation of the reforms include the launch of the Open Up Challenge run by independent charity body Nesta later this month, the first stage of the Open Banking read-only data release in March and a maximum monthly charge on unarranged overdrafts coming into force in August.

Lawrence Wintermeyer, CEO of Innovative Finance says the competition body and UK Government need to work hand in hand to ensure no back-tracking by the banks as they implement the plans.

"The Open Bank Implementation Entity, a group tasked by the CMA to take forward this work, must work with the broadest number of fintech providers, not just the banks to deliver real innovation for the consumer," he says. "HMT must also play an active role in the implementation of the order to ensure it is delivered on time and works for consumers."
ChannelsPAYMENTSRETAIL BANKINGMOBILE & ONLINE

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Competition watchdog welcomes overhaul of current account switching scheme

Competition watchdog welcomes overhaul of current account switching scheme

17 January 2017  |  2821 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 7 linkedin
UK consults on Open Banking plan

UK consults on Open Banking plan

23 November 2016  |  8323 views  |  0 comments | 29 tweets | 20 linkedin
CMA pins hopes on technology revolution to shake up UK banking

CMA pins hopes on technology revolution to shake up UK banking

09 August 2016  |  7106 views  |  1 comments | 22 tweets | 6 linkedin
Competition watchdog pushes retail banking reforms

Competition watchdog pushes retail banking reforms

17 May 2016  |  5312 views  |  1 comments | 9 tweets | 9 linkedin
Competition watchdog to investigate UK current account and SME banking market

Competition watchdog to investigate UK current account and SME banking market

06 November 2014  |  12839 views  |  3 comments | 8 tweets | 7 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10149 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8759 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8317 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8187 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6608 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter