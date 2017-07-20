The eyes have it: TSB brings iris scanning to mobile app

TSB is claiming a European first by introducing iris scanning to its mobile banking app, eradicating the need to remember lengthy IDs or passwords.

Customers with a Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8+ smartphone will be able, from September 2017, to unlock their TSB mobile banking app using the Samsung Pass iris scanner.



Carlos Abarca, TSB’s chief information officer, bills iris scanning as the most secure form of biometric authentication available today, with 266 unique characteristics compared with 40 for fingerprints (which the bank already currently applies through Apple Pay's TouchID).



“Iris recognition allows you to unlock your TSB mobile app with a simple glance, meaning all of those IDs, passwords and memorable information become a thing of the past," he says. “We want our mobile app customers to continue to have a fast, easy-to-use experience; iris recognition delivers that and, when combined with our other security measures, an unparalleled level of cyber security.”



The integration of iris recognition comes just months after the bank revamped its mobile app using a new agile IT platform, dubbed Proteo4UK.



Says Carlos: “Our new banking platform, Proteo4UK, allows us to accelerate TSB’s ability to make banking better for all UK consumers and I can’t wait to continue to surprise and delight our customers with new technology like this. Introducing Samsung’s iris technology to our mobile app is one example of what we can now deliver.”

