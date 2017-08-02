Login | Sign up |Help
02 August 2017
visit www.finastra.com
» View all news Next story »

RBC customers can now ask Siri to pay their bills

5 hours ago  |  1146 views  |  0 hipster suit with phone

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) has revamped its app, enabling customers to ask Apple's Siri assistant to pay their bills on iPhone and iPad.

Once a user gives the voice command, Siri confirms the name from their payee list and the RBC app automatically debits the account and sends the payment, which is protected by TouchID.

Another new feature lets customers send Interac payments within Apple's iMessage. Users type the amount of money they want to send to their contact in the iMessage window and authenticate the transfer using TouchID.

RBC already lets customers use Siri to send Interac money transfers to friends and says the latest features are the fruits of its innovation labs work, with more to come.

"We’re one of the leading voices on artificial intelligence in Canada, and our integration of Siri into bill payments and P2P transfers are an example of how our clients are already benefitting from these advancements in AI," says Sean Amato-Gauci, EVP, cards, payments and banking, RBC.
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGPAYMENTSMOBILE & ONLINE
KeywordsARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

RBC embeds video chat into online advice platform

RBC embeds video chat into online advice platform

30 March 2017  |  4263 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 6 linkedin
RBC integrates with Siri for Interac e-transfers

RBC integrates with Siri for Interac e-transfers

07 March 2017  |  8517 views  |  0 comments | 16 tweets | 27 linkedin
RBC hires AI pioneer as advisor to new machine learning lab

RBC hires AI pioneer as advisor to new machine learning lab

19 January 2017  |  7181 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 9 linkedin
PayPal sends cash with Siri

PayPal sends cash with Siri

10 November 2016  |  8710 views  |  2 comments | 30 tweets | 43 linkedin
OCBC enables cash transfers via Siri and iMessage

OCBC enables cash transfers via Siri and iMessage

28 October 2016  |  11665 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 15 linkedin
N26 enlists Siri for money transfers

N26 enlists Siri for money transfers

14 September 2016  |  10299 views  |  0 comments | 28 tweets | 20 linkedin
Hey Siri, send John $10

Hey Siri, send John $10

02 September 2016  |  14844 views  |  9 comments | 48 tweets | 47 linkedin
RBC partners University of Toronto on accelerator

RBC partners University of Toronto on accelerator

06 April 2016  |  4934 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 4 linkedin
RBC brings P2P transfers to Facebook Messenger

RBC brings P2P transfers to Facebook Messenger

11 December 2013  |  8555 views  |  1 comments | 14 tweets | 14 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
download the paper nowvisit www.ncr.comvisit www.worldpaymentsreport.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
UniCredit confirms data breachUniCredit confirms data breach
10497 views comments | 11 tweets | 18 linkedin
Cards overtake cash for consumer payments in AustraliaCards overtake cash for consumer payments...
10407 views comments | 18 tweets | 26 linkedin
PSF lays down blueprint for new UK payments architecturePSF lays down blueprint for new UK payment...
9116 views comments | 6 tweets | 5 linkedin
Digital sales reach record high at BBVADigital sales reach record high at BBVA
8467 views comments | 19 tweets | 24 linkedin
Banks need to differentiate through dataBanks need to differentiate through data
8438 views comments | 6 tweets | 9 linkedin

Featured job

Product Manager, Banking & Corporate Payments (North America)

Competitive
New York, NY - USA (some flexibility on location)

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter