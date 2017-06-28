HSBC hires Biggs to lead business model innovation

HSBC has hired femtech heavyweight Diana Biggs as head of business model innovation for UK and Europe.

A global consultant and entrepreneur with expertise in emerging technologies, financial services and inclusive growth, Biggs is an Industry Advisor with University College London’s Centre for Blockchain Technologies, a 2016/2017 Fellow with Anthemis Group, and a member of Angel Academe, an angel investment network focused on female technology entrepreneurs.



She started her career as a consultant with Oliver Wyman Financial Services, where she worked with clients including global financial institutions, governments and NGOs across Europe, Africa, Asia and North America on strategy and growth.



At HSBC, Biggs will be charged with oversight of all business model innovation projects, including managing the ‘test and learn’ proposition opportunities related to open banking and PSD2.



Raman Bhatia, head of digital, UK & Europe says: “Technology is evolving at break-neck speed with innovations that could improve us as a bank, and help us help improve our customers' lives. The challenge is for us to embrace the right technology and solutions that give us the edge to continue to be a market leader, and Diana will add a lot of experience and insight to make that happen.”‎



HSBC has been working hard to shake off its image as an old-school incumbent, setting up a tech advisory board to help steer the bank's IT strategy and releasing a number of innovative apps and online services covering the robo-advisory, biometric and smart budgeting fields.