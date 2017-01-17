 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit http://events.sap.com/gb/fsi-forum-2017/en/home
» View all news Next story »

HSBC forms tech advisory board

17 January 2017  |  8710 views  |  0 HSBC sign

HSBC has formed a tech advisory board to help steer the bank's IT strategy as it looks to take advantage of technological innovation and combat cyberscrime.

The board, which comprises. senior technologists and entrepreneurs from the US, China, India and Israel, will meet quarterly. It features prominent figures with expertise in a number of hot button sectors for incumbent banks, including open APIs, blockchain, data science, artificial intelligence and startup investment

Panel members include:
  • Mickey Boodaei, CEO of Transmit Security, cybersecurity expert
  • Steve Kirsch, CEO of Token
  • Chris Larsen, executive chairman of Ripple
  • Megan Quinn, general partner at Spark Capital, Silicon Valley Venture Capital
  • Dr. Kira Radinsky, chief scientist at eBay
  • Haoyu Shen, former CEO of JD.com
  • Dr. Vishal Sikka, CEO of Infosyst
  • Dr. Gurjeet Singh, CEO of Ayasdi

The quarterly meetings will be chaired by HSBC COO Andy Maguire.

“The Technology Advisory Board is key to helping us adopt technology that makes HSBC simpler, better and faster for our 46m customers and 250,000 colleagues across our global network," he says. "We have also established tech labs in the UK, India and China and signed partnerships with leading organisations including the Alan Turing Institute in London and the Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute Company Limited.”

HSBC is following in the footsteps of Santander, which last year formed a seven-member tech-focused international advisory board, chaired by former US treasury secretary Larry Summers.
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGWHOLESALE BANKING

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

HSBC to stir up local rivalry with launch of P2P payments app in Hong Kong

HSBC to stir up local rivalry with launch of P2P payments app in Hong Kong

12 January 2017  |  7015 views  |  1 comments | 6 tweets | 7 linkedin
HSBC and NAB open API developer portals

HSBC and NAB open API developer portals

15 December 2016  |  11619 views  |  0 comments | 19 tweets | 17 linkedin
HSBC and Lloyds among first FCA sandbox cohort; applications invited for next round

HSBC and Lloyds among first FCA sandbox cohort; applications invited for next round

07 November 2016  |  9295 views  |  0 comments | 17 tweets | 13 linkedin
HSBC establishes Hong Kong R&amp;D lab

HSBC establishes Hong Kong R&D lab

02 November 2016  |  5739 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 9 linkedin
HSBC looks to Shoreditch for fintech hub - Bloomberg

HSBC looks to Shoreditch for fintech hub - Bloomberg

23 September 2016  |  7435 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 3 linkedin
Smile please, you're on HSBC

Smile please, you're on HSBC

05 September 2016  |  7429 views  |  3 comments | 11 tweets | 24 linkedin
Blythe Masters takes on blockchain advisor role at Santander

Blythe Masters takes on blockchain advisor role at Santander

12 July 2016  |  6016 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 12 linkedin
HSBC to cut 850 IT jobs in UK

HSBC to cut 850 IT jobs in UK

16 May 2016  |  8206 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 13 linkedin
Santander creates tech-heavy advisory board

Santander creates tech-heavy advisory board

22 March 2016  |  11742 views  |  0 comments | 34 tweets | 34 linkedin
HSBC to roll out voice and Touch ID to 15 million UK customers

HSBC to roll out voice and Touch ID to 15 million UK customers

19 February 2016  |  10569 views  |  0 comments | 19 tweets | 25 linkedin
HSBC online and mobile services downed by cyber attack

HSBC online and mobile services downed by cyber attack

29 January 2016  |  10493 views  |  5 comments
HSBC invests in cognitive computing firm CustomerMatrix

HSBC invests in cognitive computing firm CustomerMatrix

25 January 2016  |  8824 views  |  0 comments | 13 tweets | 9 linkedin
HSBC app gives customers a 'nudge' if they're spending too much

HSBC app gives customers a 'nudge' if they're spending too much

19 January 2016  |  12233 views  |  3 comments | 29 tweets | 35 linkedin
HSBC opens Singapore innovation lab

HSBC opens Singapore innovation lab

28 October 2015  |  13032 views  |  1 comments | 16 tweets | 10 linkedin
HSBC to slash jobs and overhaul IT

HSBC to slash jobs and overhaul IT

09 June 2015  |  9264 views  |  6 comments | 16 tweets | 10 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

HSBC - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10148 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8748 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8314 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8186 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6607 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter