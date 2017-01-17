HSBC forms tech advisory board

HSBC has formed a tech advisory board to help steer the bank's IT strategy as it looks to take advantage of technological innovation and combat cyberscrime.

Mickey Boodaei, CEO of Transmit Security, cybersecurity expert

Steve Kirsch, CEO of Token

Chris Larsen, executive chairman of Ripple

Megan Quinn, general partner at Spark Capital, Silicon Valley Venture Capital

Dr. Kira Radinsky, chief scientist at eBay

Haoyu Shen, former CEO of JD.com

Dr. Vishal Sikka, CEO of Infosyst

Dr. Gurjeet Singh, CEO of Ayasdi

The board, which comprises. senior technologists and entrepreneurs from the US, China, India and Israel, will meet quarterly. It features prominent figures with expertise in a number of hot button sectors for incumbent banks, including open APIs, blockchain, data science, artificial intelligence and startup investmentPanel members include:The quarterly meetings will be chaired by HSBC COO Andy Maguire.“The Technology Advisory Board is key to helping us adopt technology that makes HSBC simpler, better and faster for our 46m customers and 250,000 colleagues across our global network," he says. "We have also established tech labs in the UK, India and China and signed partnerships with leading organisations including the Alan Turing Institute in London and the Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute Company Limited.”HSBC is following in the footsteps of Santander, which last year formed a seven-member tech-focused international advisory board, chaired by former US treasury secretary Larry Summers.