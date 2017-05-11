 
11 May 2017
HSBC rolls out LinkScreen platform to business customers worldwide

2 hours ago

HSBC has begun the global roll out of a virtual platform for businesses to complete trade finance, receivables finance and business loan applications whether they’re in their office, at home or on the road.

Following a successful outing in the UK, the bank is making the platform available to customers in Mexico and the USA, with launches planned in Canada, France and Hong Kong over the coming months.

Linkscreen, developed in concert with vendor Vizolution, gives customers the ability to share, download, electronically sign and send documents through a secure, shared-screen digital platform. Uers are able to speak to their banking representative at the same time in order to review or complete an application.

The bank says use of the technology by customers in the UK has seen average loan application times halved, with satisfaction scores reaching 90%.

Richard Davies, global head of propositions, HSBC Commercial Banking says: “LinkScreen offers business customers unrivalled flexibility to connect with their bank anytime, anywhere. Enabling customers to meet with their banking representative virtually, rather than visiting a branch, provides a huge time saving."
ChannelsWHOLESALE BANKING
KeywordsTRADE FINANCE

