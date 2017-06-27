 
Login | Sign up |Help
27 June 2017
Visit cib.db.com
» View all news Next story »

Barclays celebrates golden anniversary of the ATM

9 hours ago  |  3229 views  |  6 Barclays gold ATM

Barclays Bank has given the ATM at its Enfield branch a lick of gold paint to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the cash machine.

The installation of the first ATM at the London borough paved the way for a revolution in the distribution of cash to consumers and spawned a global industry, with three million of the ubiquitous machines now in operation across the world.

Raheel Ahmed, head of customer experience at Barclays, comments on the golden anniversary: "Even though recent years have seen a huge uptake of digital banking and card payments, cash remains a crucial part of most people's day-to-day lives - whether it is paying for groceries or doing the office coffee run - and we're very proud of the role that Barclays has played in the history of the cash machine."

A total of £180 billion in notes were dispensed from the UK's national network of 70,000 cash machines last year.

Lu Zurawski, payments lead at ACI Worldwide expects to see an ongoing evolution in the use of cash machines as the ATM adapts to the trend for mobile banking and ushers in a new era of cardless cash withdrawals.

“I don’t see the ATMs heading for retirement any time soon," he says. "As well as being ubiquitous and simple to use, some people prefer hard cash as a deliberate way of controlling their spending. It shouldn’t be a surprise that ATMs remain so popular - they’re an incredibly successful piece of social technology. The trend towards regional bank branch closures may put an even greater emphasis on the role of the ATM, including services beyond simple cash withdrawal.”

His views are disputed by German bank Fidor, which continues to bang the drum for a cashless utopian future. Sophie Guibaud, VP of European expansion at Fidor says: “Now with the ATM turning fifty, it's time we accepted a new reality that cash has reached its final days and the future is cashless, in more developed countries to start with. While ATMs should be fondly remembered, thanks to today’s rapid technological advances, we’ll soon feel the same about those days when we carried cash around with us too.”
ChannelsPAYMENTSMOBILE & ONLINECARDSRETAIL BANKING
KeywordsAUTOMATED TELLER MACHINES AND NETWORK SERVICES

Comments: (6)

Melvin Haskins
Melvin Haskins - Haston International Limited - | 27 June, 2017, 10:20

As someone who worked nearby and banked with Barclays at the time I used the ATM when it first appeared. What is not mentioned in this article, or any other article in the press, is that it did not use plastic cards. You were sent five ten pound cheques in the post and you then inserted the cheques in the machine to get ten pounds out. The cheques had paper tape punched holes through the middle and your sort code and account number in MICR along the bottom.

2 thumb ups! 2 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Hitesh Thakkar
Hitesh Thakkar - FIS Payments Software and Services India - India | 27 June, 2017, 13:09

Disagree with Fidor 's view as till the last country on earth using Cash, we may not call it for final days for Cash.

Each culture, society and country has it's own transition to adopt new changes whether it's technology, finance or any other thing. You can imagine a scenario - Your Wallet can be hit with ransomware and to release it need to pay let us say 50% of value....new way of e-bugglers...do you feel it's safe to use digital wallet or Cash?

Note: Before answering imagine you are struck with this situation while paying for Taxi or Hotel away from Home !!

2 thumb ups! 2 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Lu Zurawski
Lu Zurawski - ACI Worldwide - London | 27 June, 2017, 13:23 Perhaps Sophie is right. As a payments nerd I really hope so. I need to travel back from Copenhagen via Hamburg tomorrow. So I will conduct a Hamburger taxi driver cashless society opinion poll and report back on how close we are to end of ATM.
Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Melvin Haskins
Melvin Haskins - Haston International Limited - | 27 June, 2017, 16:31

I was under the impression that Germany is the biggest user of cash in the Western world. It is the Germans who insist on the continuation of the printing of the 500 Euro note, the largest note in circulation in Europe. If you want to get rid of cash. get rid of large value notes

2 thumb ups! 2 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Ketharaman Swaminathan
Ketharaman Swaminathan - GTM360 Marketing Solutions - Pune | 27 June, 2017, 18:38

South Korea is widely acclaimed to be years ahead of the ROW in mobile payments. But it still has the highest ATM density in the world! (Source). Looks like Fidor hasn't heard of this.

On a side note, from personal experience, all coffee shops (and cafeterias) inside Barclays premises went cashless nearly 10 years ago. Not sure whyMr. Raheel Ahmed, head of customer experience at Barclays, thinks you need cash for the office coffee run - cash is not required inside his office at least for that purpose, for sure!

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Ketharaman Swaminathan
Ketharaman Swaminathan - GTM360 Marketing Solutions - Pune | 27 June, 2017, 18:42

@MelvinHaskins: You must write about your experience with the world's first ATM - along with a picture of those 10 pound cheques, if possible:) Every time someone says banks are not innovative, I cite ATM - and credit card - as counter-examples.

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Dutch banks bid to manage falling cash use through joint ATM network

Dutch banks bid to manage falling cash use through joint ATM network

31 May 2017  |  6362 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 19 linkedin
Switzerland begins move to common ATM standard

Switzerland begins move to common ATM standard

16 May 2017  |  6585 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 6 linkedin
ATMIA hits out at 'anti-cash' financial exclusion lobby

ATMIA hits out at 'anti-cash' financial exclusion lobby

27 April 2017  |  6546 views  |  2 comments | 10 tweets | 10 linkedin
Wells Fargo brings cardless transactions to 13,000 ATMs

Wells Fargo brings cardless transactions to 13,000 ATMs

27 March 2017  |  10939 views  |  6 comments | 14 tweets | 31 linkedin
Link rethinks business model as banks balk at ATM running costs

Link rethinks business model as banks balk at ATM running costs

26 January 2017  |  5692 views  |  5 comments | 7 tweets | 5 linkedin
Christmas brings record UK ATM cash withdrawal figures

Christmas brings record UK ATM cash withdrawal figures

06 January 2017  |  5874 views  |  2 comments | 12 tweets | 11 linkedin
India to redefine ATMs as bank branches

India to redefine ATMs as bank branches

12 October 2016  |  5660 views  |  2 comments | 6 tweets | 10 linkedin
UOB introduces digital card issuance and contactless ATMs

UOB introduces digital card issuance and contactless ATMs

15 September 2016  |  5257 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 8 linkedin
Cashless society like a mirage in the desert

Cashless society like a mirage in the desert

01 March 2016  |  11118 views  |  12 comments | 15 tweets | 14 linkedin
Appetite for cash remains strong as ATM usage soars

Appetite for cash remains strong as ATM usage soars

05 January 2016  |  9809 views  |  20 comments | 27 tweets | 27 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Barclays Bank - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.finastra.comvisit www.events.sap.comvisit www.www.fisglobal.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Live: EBAday 2017, day twoLive: EBAday 2017, day two
11128 views comments | 4 tweets | 5 linkedin
ECB preps eurozone-wide instant payments serviceECB preps eurozone-wide instant payments s...
8785 views comments | 19 tweets | 34 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyArtificial Intelligence- Computer to IOT
8175 views 0 | 4 tweets | 2 linkedin
ABN Amro tests wearable tech for contactless paymentsABN Amro tests wearable tech for contactle...
8078 views comments | 9 tweets | 6 linkedin
Take a strategic approach to Open bankingTake a strategic approach to Open banking
7847 views comments

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter