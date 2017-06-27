Payscout debuts VR commerce

US processor Payscout has released an app which enables users to make payments for physical products in virtual reality via Google's Cardboard view finder.

Payscout VR Commerce features an integration with Visa Checkout (VCO), which allows users to register payment credentials within the digital wallet.



“This is a watershed moment in payments and VR,” says Payscout CEO Cleveland Brown, who announced the app during a panel on the monetisation of immersive content at Money20/20 EU. “We’ve seen many prototypes and simulations of VR shopping, but this is the first time anyone can experience real commerce in VR.”



Each member of the audience at the Money20/20 EU panel received a Google Cardboard boc displaying an immersive shopping trip around the site of Californian e-retailer Body Language Sportswear.



Once in the store, consumers can explore products interactively by rotating items, enlarging, and/or viewing in greater detail. The Payscout VR Commerce app also includes a menu-driven checkout, which confirms the user’s purchase and incorporates the payment credentials and shipping details residing on the phone’s digital wallet.



The Payscout VR Commerce app for Google Cardboard is now available in the Google Play Store, and the technology will be adapted for iOS and additional VR platforms soon, says the company.