 
Login | Sign up |Help
27 June 2017
download the report now
» View all news Next story »

Payscout debuts VR commerce

1 hour ago  |  882 views  |  0 Google Cardboard

US processor Payscout has released an app which enables users to make payments for physical products in virtual reality via Google's Cardboard view finder.

Payscout VR Commerce features an integration with Visa Checkout (VCO), which allows users to register payment credentials within the digital wallet.

“This is a watershed moment in payments and VR,” says Payscout CEO Cleveland Brown, who announced the app during a panel on the monetisation of immersive content at Money20/20 EU. “We’ve seen many prototypes and simulations of VR shopping, but this is the first time anyone can experience real commerce in VR.”

Each member of the audience at the Money20/20 EU panel received a Google Cardboard boc displaying an immersive shopping trip around the site of Californian e-retailer Body Language Sportswear.

Once in the store, consumers can explore products interactively by rotating items, enlarging, and/or viewing in greater detail. The Payscout VR Commerce app also includes a menu-driven checkout, which confirms the user’s purchase and incorporates the payment credentials and shipping details residing on the phone’s digital wallet.

The Payscout VR Commerce app for Google Cardboard is now available in the Google Play Store, and the technology will be adapted for iOS and additional VR platforms soon, says the company.
ChannelsPAYMENTSMOBILE & ONLINERETAIL BANKING

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

BNP Paribas jumps into virtual reality

BNP Paribas jumps into virtual reality

30 May 2017  |  12872 views  |  0 comments | 23 tweets | 28 linkedin
Worldpay creates VR payments prototype

Worldpay creates VR payments prototype

25 May 2017  |  10274 views  |  1 comments | 14 tweets | 20 linkedin
MetLife opens virtual reality channel

MetLife opens virtual reality channel

21 December 2016  |  9512 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 6 linkedin
Fidelity explores VR for finances

Fidelity explores VR for finances

07 December 2016  |  4560 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 8 linkedin
ING harnesses virtual reality to promote Unicef partnership

ING harnesses virtual reality to promote Unicef partnership

21 November 2016  |  3749 views  |  0 comments | 3 tweets | 3 linkedin
Lloyds bends reality for graduate intake

Lloyds bends reality for graduate intake

13 October 2016  |  8657 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 9 linkedin
CommBank uses virtual reality for kids financial education programme

CommBank uses virtual reality for kids financial education programme

10 October 2016  |  6743 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 10 linkedin
Citi taps Microsoft HoloLens for virtual reality trading

Citi taps Microsoft HoloLens for virtual reality trading

07 April 2016  |  13589 views  |  0 comments | 27 tweets | 15 linkedin
Payment-enabled golf gloves and virtual reality shopping specs hit the PGA Tour

Payment-enabled golf gloves and virtual reality shopping specs hit the PGA Tour

16 March 2016  |  7597 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 14 linkedin
Fidelity takes portfolios into virtual reality with Oculus Rift app

Fidelity takes portfolios into virtual reality with Oculus Rift app

19 November 2014  |  6790 views  |  2 comments | 6 tweets | 3 linkedin
Wells Fargo steps into Oculus Rift at new digital lab

Wells Fargo steps into Oculus Rift at new digital lab

01 October 2014  |  7322 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 8 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Visa - all news
Google - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.events.sap.comvisit www.www.fisglobal.comvisit www.response.ncr.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Live: EBAday 2017, day twoLive: EBAday 2017, day two
10883 views comments | 4 tweets | 5 linkedin
ECB preps eurozone-wide instant payments serviceECB preps eurozone-wide instant payments s...
8637 views comments | 19 tweets | 33 linkedin
PSD2, Open Banking, APIs the customerPSD2, Open Banking, APIs the customer
8051 views comments
hands typing furiouslyArtificial Intelligence- Computer to IOT
7991 views 0 | 4 tweets | 2 linkedin
ABN Amro tests wearable tech for contactless paymentsABN Amro tests wearable tech for contactle...
7789 views comments | 9 tweets | 6 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter