 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit nextgenbanking.co.uk
» View all news Next story »

Fidelity explores VR for finances

07 December 2016  |  4197 views  |  0 light bulbs

US financial services giant Fidelity Investments is dabbling in virtual reality, exploring how the technology could help firms visualise employee savings and build retirement plans.

The firm's R&D arm, Fidelity Labs, has developed a proof-of-concept that uses a cityscape to show a company exec how its employees are faring in the savings game in relation to other firms in its sector.

The technology then lets a headset wearer drill down into their own company's data, seeing how employees have allocated their assets by different criteria, such as age.



Fidelity argues that the PoC is not just a gimmick because VR helps people understand abstract concepts such as large data sets in an intuitive way.

"It just might help them improve their retirement savings plan, help their employees make better investing decisions, and transform how people see and manage their money," says Sean Belka, SVP, director, Fidelity Labs.

The work builds on a 2014 VR effort, called StockCity, a 3D environment of buildings that represent stocks.
ChannelsRETAIL BANKING

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

ING harnesses virtual reality to promote Unicef partnership

ING harnesses virtual reality to promote Unicef partnership

21 November 2016  |  3409 views  |  0 comments | 3 tweets | 3 linkedin
Citi taps Microsoft HoloLens for virtual reality trading

Citi taps Microsoft HoloLens for virtual reality trading

07 April 2016  |  12793 views  |  0 comments | 27 tweets | 14 linkedin
Fidelity takes portfolios into virtual reality with Oculus Rift app

Fidelity takes portfolios into virtual reality with Oculus Rift app

19 November 2014  |  6554 views  |  2 comments | 6 tweets | 3 linkedin
Wells Fargo steps into Oculus Rift at new digital lab

Wells Fargo steps into Oculus Rift at new digital lab

01 October 2014  |  7000 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 8 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Fidelity Investments - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10147 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8743 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8311 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8184 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6602 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter