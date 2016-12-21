 
11 April 2017
MetLife opens virtual reality channel

21 December 2016

MetLife in India has launched a new customer service platform available only through a virtual reality headset.

The conVRse platform, launched via MetLife PNB, the insurance firm's joint venture in India, was developed in partership with its inhouse innovation team at Lumen Labs in Singapore.

Customers donning the headset enter a 3D simulated environment where they interact with a life insurance expert in the form of an avatar, named “Khushi”. The artificial agent is programmed to use 'virtual aids' to answer customer queries and adress policy issues.

“What I like about virtual reality is that it allows the customer to be the protagonist in their own financial journey.” says Zia Zaman, LumenLab CEO and chief innovation officer of MetLife Asia. “We are delighted to launch this technology first in India. Our customers will have the unique opportunity to experience VR for the first time, to solve real-world servicing issues.”

MetLife is initially rolling out the technology to 15 branches in 10 cities across India. A second phase will equip the insurance sales team with VR devices as an educational tool to promote better understanding of the company's products.

Zamen says MetLife PNB is also in talks with banking partners about creating "conVRse zones" at ATMs.
ChannelsRETAIL BANKING
KeywordsINSURANCE

