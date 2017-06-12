NatWest opens corporate digital design studio in Bristol

NatWest is to move 80 tech staff to a new 'digital centre of excellence' in Bristol UK as it prepares for the imminent roll out of new online banking and mobile services for corporate customers.

The bank says The Digital Studio will be at the forefront of the its investment in digital for commercial and corporate customers across the UK.



This will initially include the rollout of a faster, more secure, online banking service to more than 100,000 customers starting later in 2017, followed by a wider suite of digital capabilities including mobile banking.



The new centre, based alongside NatWest’s Bristol Entrepreneurial Spark hub, will bring 80 digital jobs to the city, including software engineers, test analysts, solution designers and business analysts.



Matt Hatcher, NatWest’s director of corporate and commercial banking for Bristol, says: “NatWest customers already use digital more than any other way of interacting with the bank - nearly 80% of customers interact with us via digital channels.



“This new studio not only shows our commitment to having a leading digital proposition for our commercial and corporate customers but also reiterates the bank’s investment in the South West."