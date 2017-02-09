 
11 April 2017
NatWest to roll out digital investment service

NatWest is rolling out a digital investment service for its online banking customers.

Set to launch in the next ten days, customers can invest from as little as £500 and choose the fund that they feel best suits their needs and the level of risk they wish to take. They can link their investment to a financial goal - such as saving for a deposit for a house - and track their investment performance online 24x7 using their normal online banking log in details.



Chief executive of personal and business banking, Les Matheson says NatWest Invest will provide a service to the bank’s customers who do not wish to pay for advice and prefer to make their own decisions.

“At NatWest we are very focussed on meeting our customers’ needs and it is clear that their expectations are changing," he says. "They are increasingly choosing to bank with us digitally and we have responded to this change by launching an online investment service which customers can access through their existing online banking. We’re focused on helping our customers to get on in their lives and to achieve their financial goals.”
