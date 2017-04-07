 
11 April 2017
Challenger banks and incumbents to share the stage for Finextra NextGen conference

07 April 2017

A strong line-up of challenger banks, established banks and fintech startups will take to the podium at Finextra's forthcoming NextGen banking event in London on 9 May to debate the disruptive forces reshaping the banking sector.

Now in its fourth year NextGen Banking London is the established digital banking, payments, fintech and innovation event bringing together over 500 senior banking and fintech executives from across the UK.

The one-day event will bring together industry leaders from banks, traditional and new, established and start-up fintechs, investors and other key stakeholders for an intensive debate on digital transformation in the financial industry. Representatives from Starling Bank, Moven, Monzo, OakNorth, and Tandem will share the stage with their innovation counterparts counterparts at RBS, HSBC and Deutsche Bank, among others.

Presentations and interactive panel debates will include:
• Update on UK Government's nextgen banking ambition
• Implications of Brexit
• Latest on PSR/PSF agenda
• Progress of open access
• What to do about PSD2 in 2017
• Tackling fraud, KYC, AML and cyber challenges
• Leveraging AI, cloud blockchain and open APIs

Registration for this important and timely event is now open.

