 
Login | Sign up |Help
08 June 2017
Find out more
» View all news Next story »

SocGen extends fintech collaboration mission to Germany

19 hours ago  |  2119 views  |  0 Societe Generale web logo

Societe Generale is sending a dedicated team of staffers to collaborate with fintech startups in Germany through a partnership with Berlin-based innovation hub, Factory.

The move is part of a concerted effort by the French bank to create an international innovation network by building strong ties with fintech startups across the globe.

The new team will work for all German Societe Generale business entities, which are already collaborating with some 20 of the country's startups.

“The team at Factory will connect our different businesses with the creative actors of the ecosystem, and enable us to deliver innovative user-centered solutions faster," says Guido Zoeller, Societe Generale Group country head for Germany and Austria. "For us, Factory is the perfect place to get access to these young companies and digital talents and to profit by our transversal approach for the entire Societe Generale Group in Germany and abroad.”

The German outpost forms part of an international innovation ecosystem project that has seen the French bank build relationships with homegrown startups at la Plateau in France, alongside the creation of labs and accelerators in Africa, India and Amsterdam.

“This partnership is in line with Societe Generale’s open innovation strategy," says head of group innovation Aymeril Hoang. "Starting outside of our own premises is a way to allow more experimentations and disruptive projects, which will better serve our clients."
ChannelsWHOLESALE BANKINGSTART UPSRETAIL BANKING

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

SocGen sings the praises of open source

SocGen sings the praises of open source

06 April 2017  |  4227 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 5 linkedin
SocGen builds startup database

SocGen builds startup database

20 January 2017  |  8190 views  |  0 comments | 15 tweets | 15 linkedin
SocGen engages Personetics for chatbot roll out

SocGen engages Personetics for chatbot roll out

16 January 2017  |  6845 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 11 linkedin
SocGen to offer customers cards with dynamic CVV screens

SocGen to offer customers cards with dynamic CVV screens

17 November 2016  |  6774 views  |  3 comments | 8 tweets | 17 linkedin
SocGen opens tech hub for digital drive

SocGen opens tech hub for digital drive

20 October 2016  |  6215 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 14 linkedin
Co-habitation with banks key to fintech future

Co-habitation with banks key to fintech future

19 September 2016  |  18100 views  |  2 comments | 39 tweets | 35 linkedin
SocGen eyes African expansion; sinks EUR1 million in to TagPay

SocGen eyes African expansion; sinks EUR1 million in to TagPay

13 July 2016  |  3841 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 7 linkedin
SocGen mulls massive branch closure programme

SocGen mulls massive branch closure programme

29 September 2015  |  4451 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 9 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Société Générale - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit www.capgemini.com/worldreportsvisit vasco.com/news/PSD2-compliant-solutionsvisit www.events.sap.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Fifteen startups selected for EBAday Fintech PavillionFifteen startups selected for EBAday Finte...
12054 views comments | 8 tweets | 8 linkedin
In race to bring blockchain to financial markets, developers embrace open-sourceIn race to bring blockchain to financial m...
10302 views comments | 29 tweets | 15 linkedin
Apple moves into P2P payments spaceApple moves into P2P payments space
9183 views comments | 40 tweets | 64 linkedin
Lucozade hands out contactless bottles to London commutersLucozade hands out contactless bottles to...
8419 views comments | 15 tweets | 14 linkedin
HSBC boards the robo-advice trainHSBC boards the robo-advice train
8014 views comments | 15 tweets | 12 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter