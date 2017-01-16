SocGen engages Personetics for chatbot roll out

The rush of banks into the chatbot space shows no sign of slowing down, with Societe Generale the latest to target customer interactions over popular messaging platforms.

The French bank will roll out its service later this year, using technology from Personetics.



News of the deal comes as the company releases research conducted with just over 200 financial institutions which shows that over three quarters of respondents view chatbots as a viable commercial solution now or within the next 1-2 years, and almost half of the companies already have active chatbot projects in place.



A majority of the respondents see a substantial share of customer conversations handled by bots within 3-5 years.